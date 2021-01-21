Senior forwards Tessa Brugler and Autumn Ceppi have been critical to Bucknell’s success this season as the women’s basketball team won its first six games.
Brugler already has four double-doubles this season. Ceppi has been playing reminiscent of a 1970s center, standing at the free-throw line, and dishing assists to cutters.
After double-doubles in both of the Bison’s weekend wins over previously-unbeaten Lehigh, Brugler was named the Patriot League’s women’s basketball player of the week.
“I have to compliment my teammates,” Brugler said. “They’re finding me more in the post. We’re doing a really good job. If I’m getting double-teamed in the post, we’re finding the open area on the outside and they’re knocking down shots. That’s opening me up on the inside, and allowing me to do more one-on-one work.
Brugler scored 11 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds Saturday, and followed that by recording 12 points and 14 boards Sunday.
“That’s what we need,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “She’s an all-conference player for a reason, and we expect that from her. So far, she’s been able to deliver.”
Brugler averages 12.5 points and 10.8 rebounds this season, after averaging 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds as a junior.
“I like rebounding,” Brugler said. “I pride myself on getting some boards. ... This sounds bad, but I like to hit people and I like to box out. I think that’s huge.”
Ceppi leads the Bison with 4.2 assists per game, after a career-best 11 on Sunday.
“I’m really thankful to have such great shooters, such great finishers on the team,” Ceppi said. “It really makes my job easy as a passer.”
Ceppi’s performance Sunday was the first time a Bucknell player recorded double-digit assists since 2013.
When Ceppi gets the ball at the free-throw line, she has multiple options to attack the opposing defense.
“We want her to be aggressive,” Woodruff said. “She made at least one mid-range shot (Sunday). She’s certainly able to do that. She can take it off the bounce because of her athleticism. She has the ability to be an outstanding passer.”
Ceppi said her passing is something she’s been trying to improve.
“Coach harps on it a lot at practice,” Ceppi said. “He’s always like, ‘You’re not passing to the right person.’ It’s just trying to read the defense to figure out where they’re going, and then passing to the open person based on where the defense is going. I’ve been working on that a lot in practice, and I hope to keep it going as the games continue.”
Junior Taylor O’Brien, who has been the recipient of several of Ceppi’s assists, said those passes come from familiarity.
“Usually we just make eye contact, and I’m like, ‘Throw it!’” O’Brien said. “She gets it there — somehow — every single time. I give her incredible props for being able to make those passes. She’s one of the best — if not the best — passers on our team.”
Replacing Mack
One of the questions heading into the season was how the Bison would replace the production of Ellie Mack.
Mack, the 2019-20 Patriot League women’s basketball player of the year, is playing at Oregon State as a graduate transfer this season.
During the preseason, Woodruff said it would take a team effort to replace Mack’s 15 points per game. He also said he expected O’Brien to make a big leap in her scoring production.
Seniors Abby Kapp, Brugler and Ceppi have each increased their scoring production by a couple of points per game, and Woodruff was right about his junior guard.
O’Brien has nearly doubled her scoring output, going from 8.8 ppg as a sophomore to 16.5 so far this game. In her last three games, O’Brien has scored 22, 21 and 18 points.
“I’ve been driving the ball more aggressively — seeing open lanes and attacking more,” O’Brien said. “I know my coach trusts me with the ball, and wants me to go make a play. That’s what I try to do.”
Welcome return
The Bison men got off to a tough start to the season, dropping their first four games as senior John Meeks was forced to be a spectator due to an injury.
Meeks returned Saturday against Lehigh, and scored 12 points as Bucknell won its first game. Meeks followed that with 31 points, 11 rebounds and five assists — all career highs — on Sunday as the Bison won again to sweep the Mountain Hawks.
For his performance over the weekend, Meeks was named the Patriot League men’s basketball player of the week. He became just the fifth Bison to score 30 points against Lehigh, and recorded the first 30-point game for Bucknell since Kimbal Mackenzie did so against Lafayette in February of 2019.