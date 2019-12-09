LEWISBURG — It was Superhero Day at Sojka Pavilion on Sunday, and homestanding Bucknell turned in a marvelous defensive effort to slay the Drexel Dragons.
Bucknell (6-3) limited Dragons top scorer Bailey Greenberg to 11 total shots and 16 points, while Tessa Brugler notched her third double-double in five games in the Bison's 60-49 triumph.
"I'm excited for our players. This was an exciting win," said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. "It was as challenging a preparation as we've faced because they throw so much at you, you don't quite know what to do to shut them down."
The Dragons' varied attacks, compounded with Greenberg's 21.8 scoring average, didn't prove a tripping point as the Bison stretched its winning streak to four games.
"She (Greenberg) is a really good player," said Bucknell's Ally Johnson. "We needed five people guarding her all of the time — not by doubling her, but on her. She'd taken double the shots of anybody on her team. Our coaches do a good job scouting and we trust them to put together a good game plan."
The plan being to limit Greenberg's looks. The Drexel senior was an all-state forward on the Archbishop Wood team that ended Danville's 27-2 season en route to the 2016 Class 3A state championship.
"We lost her a few times in the first half. In the second half, we didn't lose her once," Woodruff said. "If she gets looks, she's going to make shots. She only got 11 shots, and didn't have the opportunity to put up 20-plus."
Bucknell, meanwhile, raced to 12 of the game's first 15 points, and led for 39 minutes of Sunday's contest. Drexel (5-4) climbed back into it with an 11-2 run to make it a 29-28 game at the onset of the third quarter, but the Bison responded with nine unanswered points to regain control.
Against the Dragons, Brugler was in beast mode in the low post. Her first three rebounds of the game were offensive boards in Bucknell's 19-point first quarter, and four of her team-high 11 rebounds came off the offensive glass. She and teammate Ellie Mack combined for 20 of Bucknell's 33 total boards on the day.
"I love rebounding, especially offensively," Brugler said. "If rebounding is what I have to do to help the team win, then I'm going to do it."
Bucknell also displayed patience offensively, working the shot clock and generating open looks and opportunities, sometimes passing up 3-point shots open early in the possession.
"That's a challenge this group has faced," Woodruff said. "They're used to playing a grip-it-and-let-it-fly if it's open, and we're asking them to play a little later in the shot clock and make certain we're extra open."
"We're just trying to get off good shots at the right time in the shot clock and not force things," said Johnson, who led the Bison with 15 points. "Coach says we fall in love with the 3-pointer a little too much sometimes."
Mack added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Bucknell. Abby Kapp added 11 points, and Brugler chipped in 10 to go along with her 11 rebounds.
For Drexel, only Maura Hendrixson joined Greenberg in double-figures, adding 12 points in the loss. Twenty-seven of the Dragons' 49 points came from behind the 3-point line. As a team, Drexel finished 9-for-29 on two-point goals for the game.
BUCKNELL 60, DREXEL 49
Drexel (5-4) 49
Bailey Greenberg 6-11 2-2 16; Niki Metzel 2-7 0-0 4; Keishana Washington 1-3 0-0 3; Aubree Brown 1-4 0-0 3; Hannah Nihill 1-7 0-0 2; Maura Hendrixson 4-12 0-0 12; Kayla Bacon 1-3 0-0 2; Mariah Leonard 0-1 0-0 0; Ana Ferariu 1-3 0-0 2; AJ Davis 0-0 2-2 2; Kate Connolly 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-52 4-4 49
Bucknell (6-3) 60
Tessa Brugler 2-5 6-8 10; Ellie Mack 5-10 1-1 13; Marly Walls 1-6 3-4 5; Ally Johnson 5-7 3-4 15; Abby Kapp 4-10 0-0 11; Taylor O'Brien 1-4 0-0 2; Autumn Ceppi 1-1 2-2 4; Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 15-19 60.
Halftime: Bucknell 28-27. 3-point goals: Drexel 9-23 (Greenberg 2-2; Washington 1-3; Brown 1-4; Nihill 0-2; Hendrixson 4-11; Connolly 1-1), Bucknell 7-16 (Mack 2-3; Johnson 2-3; Kapp 3-8; O'Brien 0-2). Rebounds: Drexel 22 (Greenberg 6), Bucknell 33 (Brugler 11). Assists: Drexel 15 (Brown 7), Bucknell 13 (Mack 6). Turnovers: Drexel 8, Bucknell 11. Total fouls: Drexel 18, Bucknell 10. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. A: 871.