When Bucknell senior Tessa Brugler entered the transfer portal a little more than two weeks ago, there were three main things she was looking for in a new school — academics, basketball fit and culture.
On Thursday, Brugler announced she would be attending Drexel next year as a graduate transfer, saying the Philadelphia school checked all the boxes for her.
“I think it’s going to be a great fit. I really bonded with the girls,” Brugler said. “Drexel has a close-knit community, similar to what we have at Bucknell. They’ve been my people for the last four years — they still are my people — and they made my experience at Bucknell what it was.”
Brugler is in Florida visiting her grandparents, so she hasn’t officially committed yet, meaning Drexel coach Amy Mallon is unable to comment on her new player.
Because it is a recruiting dead period, Brugler was unable to meet with Mallon during her campus visit, which occurred late last week, but did spend time with some of her future teammates.
“They took me on a campus tour, and filled me in on life at Drexel,” Brugler said.
Before her campus visits, Brugler was down to two choices to continue her academic and athletic careers.
“I had it narrowed down to two really good schools, both in the (Colonial Athletic Association), Drexel and James Madison,” Brugler said. “Those were the two schools I decided to visit. I was going to take a couple weeks, enjoy my senior year and then visit. But after talking about it with my family, we decided to do it sooner rather than later.”
Brugler said her father checked the transfer portal on Thursday, and there were more than 1,000 players in it, so she was happy her family pushed her to make her decision.
Brugler is going to pursue a master’s degree in sports management.
“Their sports management program is ranked,” Brugler said. “It’s a really good program. It was exactly what I was looking for, and will provide a lot of different opportunities for me.
“The academic piece was the most important.”
On the court, Brugler is coming off a senior season during which was named to the Patriot League first team, defensive team and all-tournament team.
“Drexel is getting, obviously, a high-motor player amongst her many qualities,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “She has the ability to compete, and she gets after it. She never stops working, and that is a skill coaches look for.”
Brugler averaged 13.2 points and 10 rebounds per game, while finishing with seven double-doubles in 10 games.
“She’s versatile and can guard a lot of different positions,” Woodruff said. “She gives you interior scoring. She’s a finished product who can help them from minute one.”
After scoring 80 total points in 56 games as a freshman and sophomore, Brugler averaged 10.7 points per game in 38 games over her final two seasons with the Bison.
“Once (2019 graduate Kaitlyn) Slagus and that group graduated, there was more opportunity for Tessa,” Woodruff said. “Her commitment level to her fitness and preparation became better once she understood she needed to play a bigger role. Those things allowed her talent to show.”
Drexel, which won the CAA tournament to reach the NCAA tournament this season, had two players average double-figure points last season, and Mariah Leonard led the way with 6.5 rebounds per game. Leonard is a fifth-year senior for the Dragons.
“That was one of the deciding factors for me,” Brugler said. “I wanted a place where my style of play would fit, and I could make an impact right away.”
Brugler also said she liked Drexel’s style of play under Mallon.
“I like the way coach Mallon gives the girls freedom, and lets them play to their strengths,” Brugler said. “This is my fifth year. I’ve been through it. I’ve experienced a lot. To go out there, play to my strengths and have fun, I’m looking forward to it.”
Bucknell played Drexel three times during Brugler’s time at Lewisburg, and the Bison lost the first two.
“I remember we played them my sophomore year at Drexel,” Brugler said. “That was the game we got stuck in the snow for like two hours, and we got our butts kicked down there.”
As a junior, Brugler had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a win over the Dragons.
One other positive for Brugler is the chance to be near — and play against — her younger sister, Talya. Talya — who is Nazareth’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,500 points, and was an all-state selection last year as a junior — is committed to play at St. Joe’s next year. The Hawks and Dragons are scheduled to play in the 2021-22 season.