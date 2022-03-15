If Bucknell can beat Fordham in the first round of the Women’s NIT on Friday, there’s a good chance the Bison would line up against someone very familiar to them in the second round — Tessa Brugler.
“That would be crazy to me,” Bucknell senior Taylor O’Brien said. “I hope it happens. I would love to play against Tessa.”
Brugler, a 2021 Bucknell graduate, has been a star for Drexel in her fifth year of college basketball. The Dragons and Bison would meet in the second round if both win their openers.
“Everyone was posting about it, so it was one of the first things I saw,” Brugler said. “That would be a fun game. It would be exciting to play against my former teammates. I haven’t seen them all year, so it would be really good to see them.”
While both teams are focused on their openers, there is excitement about the possibility of squaring off against each other.
“We could get to see our long-lost teammate,” Bucknell senior Marly Walls said. “I think it would be really cool to play on the same court with Tessa again. It would be different with her not on our team, but at least I’d know the scout on one of them really well.”
O’Brien has experience playing against a Brugler, but it wasn’t Tessa. Brugler’s younger sister — Talya, who currently plays for Saint Joseph’s — was a high school opponent of O’Brien.
“In high school, I played against her sister,” O’Brien said. “I was a senior, and she was a freshman. After the game, I went up to Tessa’s parents, and was like, ‘Oh, my god, I’m going to go to school with your daughter.’ At that point, I didn’t know them, but Tessa became one of my best friends.”
One person who isn’t relishing the potential matchup is Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff.
“As soon as I knew the result of our game and that Drexel lost in its final, I knew it was a possibility because of location,” Woodruff said. “There were eight-to-10 potential opponents, and I knew Drexel was one.
“I was hoping personally not to see them, but if it happens in the second round, so be it.”
That’s not just because Drexel (26-5) is a good team, or because Brugler was a second-team all-Colonial Athletic Association selection after averaging 14.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
“I never want to root against one of our kids,” Woodruff said. “To me, Tessa will always be a Bison.”
Brugler would relish a chance to play her former team.
“I’m selfishly hoping for that,” Brugler said. “It would be a pretty cool matchup.”
Brugler and the Dragons host Norfolk State on Thursday at 6 p.m. Norfolk State was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular-season champion, and MEAC teams are 4-13 overall in the WNIT. The last win for the MEAC came in 2015 when Hampton beat Drexel in the first round.
“It’s an exciting game, and we need to go out and make a statement,” Brugler said. “After the tough loss Sunday (in the CAA final), we know we’re capable of bouncing back. We want to prove to everyone we’re the best team in the CAA even though we didn’t win the tournament.”
While 2015 is a cautionary tale for the Dragons, 2013 could serve as an inspirational one. Hollie Mershon was named the tournament MVP as she led Drexel to the WNIT title in 2013. Current Drexel coach Amy Mallon was an assistant coach on that team for the Dragons.
“Coach has talked about that team all season,” Brugler said. “But especially the past couple days, I’ve thought about it. We’re definitely a different team, but we want to accomplish similar things.”
Brugler said adjusting to a new team and new playstyle was a challenge at the beginning of the season.
“Transferring at the beginning was tough,” Brugler said. “But everyone was so welcoming. My coaches and teammates were willing to do what it took to get me acclimated, and I was willing to do what it took to fit in.
“We’ve gotten used to playing together, and we all work well together.”
It worked well for both Brugler and the Dragons, as Drexel is having one of its best seasons in program history, thanks in large part to the play of Brugler. Brugler finished fifth in the CAA in rebounding and field-goal percentage (47.1), and was second in blocked shots (1.4 per game). Brugler also had 10 double-doubles, more than twice the number the Dragons had as a team combined in the last two years.
“It was a good year,” Brugler said. “I told Amy one of the biggest things I wanted to do was impact the program, and I’ve been able to. They’ve also impacted me. I wouldn’t change anything about this year.”
Brugler’s successful season as a grad transfer could also serve as inspiration for Walls and O’Brien, who are on track to graduate this spring and have entered their names in the transfer portal.