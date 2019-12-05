FAIRFAX, Va. — Tessa Brugler scored a career-high 24 points, and notched her second double-double of the season, as Bucknell cruised to a 64-51 victory over George Mason in nonconference women’s basketball Wednesday.
It was the third straight victory for Bucknell (5-3).
Brugler was joined in double-figures by Abby Kapp, who added 14 points. Ellie Mack hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds, and Marly Walls provided four assists.
The Bison limited George Mason (4-5) to just 27.5 percent shooting, and 3-of-15 shooting from 3-point range in the win. George Mason scored 20 points at the free-throw line. The Patriots were led by a 10-point effort from Jacy Bolton.
The first quarter was played fairly even by both teams, but the Bison captured the lead when Walls was fouled on a 3-pointer and converted each of her attempts at the line. The free throws were followed up with a 3-pointer by Mack that helped give Bucknell a 15-13 edge heading into the second.
Bucknell limited George Mason to 2-of-12 (16.7%) shooting in the second quarter. The Bison didn’t allow a field goal until 4:04 remained in the quarter, as the Patriots came up empty on their first eight shots from the floor. However, the Patriots ended the quarter on a 9-2 run and pulled within three at halftime. Eight of George Mason’s 13 second quarter points came at the line.
The Bison opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run to gain their biggest lead of the game to that point. The first six points were scored by Brugler in the paint, and Kapp added a 3-pointer. Meanwhile, George Mason failed to score during the first 3:28 of the quarter. George Mason also did not sink a field goal through the first eight minutes of the third. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Kapp and Ally Johnson gave Bucknell a 49-30 lead, and the Bison entered the fourth leading by 16.
It was a rocky start to the final quarter for the Bison, who committed turnovers on each of their first five possessions. However, George Mason’s shooting struggles continued as it shot just 5-of-15, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range.
Brugler finished the game shooting 9-of-11 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. She also added a block to go with her 11 rebounds. Taylor O’Brien contributed eight points off the bench.
The Bison, who have earned three straight victories for the first time this season, return to Sojka Pavilion for a game against the Drexel Dragons on Sunday.