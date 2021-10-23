DANVILLE — Matthew Bucaloiu opened the scoring Saturday afternoon in a rain-soaked contest 25 minutes into the second half when he banged a shot into the back off the net after a headed shot bounced back to him.
The Ironmen scored 10 minutes later, and held off a Millville charge in the final five minutes to grab a 2-1 nonleague boys soccer victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“I would say we weren’t at our best in the first half,” Bucaloiu said. “It was a good way to push through. It showed a lot of character to pressure the other team and go up. The second goal was just good pressure again. Capitalized off that and got the insurance goal.”
Hayden Patterson added an insurance goal off a pass from PJ Cera with 4:58 to play.
“They scored a goal right after that,” Patterson said. “It would have been a tie game. It was big.”
Matt Owens scored in the final three minutes to cut the lead to one goal, but Danville (14-3-1) held on from there, and will likely be the top seed in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
“As a team, we strive to play as a team,” Bucaloiu said. “We showed our character to be able to play together.”
Daniel Hartzell and Renzo Yuasa created multiple first-half scoring chances for Danville, but the Ironmen were unable to push across a goal.
“The first half we dominated,” Danville coach Brian Dressler said. “We didn’t really give them any chances at all. We pretty much dominated the play. It was nice in the second half that we kept with the pressure.”
The Ironmen had advantages in corner kicks (7-0) and shots on goal (9-2).
Millville (11-7) will likely be the No. 4 seed in the District 4 Class A playoffs.
DANVILLE 2, MILLVILLE 1
Second half
D-Matthew Bucaloiu, 65:11; D-Hayden Patterson (PJ Cera), 75:02; M-Matt Owens, 77:38.
Shots: D 11-6. Shots on goal: D 9-2. Corners: D 7-0. Saves: Millville 7 (Thomas Kraintz); Danville 1 (Evan Haas).