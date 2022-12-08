COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers 67-66 on Thursday night.
Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go.
Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made of one of two for Rutgers.
Thornton assisted on Holden's winner — his lone basket of the game.
Zed Key had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten).
Omoruyi scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Rutgers (6-3, 1-1). Aundre Hyatt added 13 points and Cam Spencer had 11.
Iowa 75, No. 20 Iowa State 56
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory.
Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and led by 29 in the second half. The Hawkeyes were without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray, who missed the game with a left leg injury suffered Tuesday night in a loss to Duke. Murray averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds and is a 50% shooter.
Rebraca was 9 of 11 from the field, while Patrick McCaffery had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with all but three of his points came in the second half. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State (7—2) with 12 points.