First and foremost, I hope this finds you and your families safe and healthy during these trying times. The last several months have been unprecedented, but I am confident that we will get through this stronger. I am buoyed by the fact that we have so many intelligent people working their absolute hardest to find a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19.
Likewise, intelligent people who have tremendous work ethic are excellent descriptors for all of you. In my role as Director of Athletics and Recreation at Bucknell, I am privileged to lead a Division I athletics program that prides itself on being a national leader in maintaining a true scholar-athlete model. In that regard, it is my sincere honor to congratulate each one of you on earning a 2019-20 Daily Item Scholar-Athlete recognition. From my view, these awards are every bit as significant as receiving all-conference or all-state recognition.
The amount of time, discipline, and effort that it takes to be an athlete is significant. Yet you also have maintained a steadfast commitment to academics, and for that I applaud you. I encourage you to keep your academic pursuits as your top priority, as it will open many more doors of opportunity than your athletic aspirations. I have no doubt that many of you will have the ability to compete at the collegiate level. A few of you may have a chance to compete beyond college. All of you, however, will be able to leverage your education to prepare yourself for a bright future.
As athletics director, I often exclaim that I want to win! I want to win in the classroom, in the community, and in the competitive arenas. All of you have been recognized as scholar-athletes based on the same principles of academic success, community involvement and athletic accomplishment. Simultaneously excelling in these areas is difficult, but you all continue to demonstrate that academics and athletics can successfully coexist while also supporting your respective communities. Community engagement is vitally important, and never more so than right now. As an athlete, you are often more recognizable and sought-after. Do not take this responsibility lightly. Remain involved and continue to be leaders in your communities, just as they support you.
While this spotlight highlights scholar-athletes of the week, sustained excellence overrides periodic greatness. Your charge is to make sure your commitment to academics, athletics, and community involvement remain pillars of who you are. Undoubtedly, you will experience challenges, and unforeseen circumstance will occur. Look no further than where we currently are in the world. Life offers no guarantees. Nevertheless, each of you have positioned yourselves to increase your odds of being successful.
As we pay tribute to the male — Carter Knepp — and female — Leah Bergey — Scholar-Athletes of the Year and to all of the weekly award winners, I would also like to congratulate all of the parents, teachers and coaches who have guided you along the way. You should all be extremely proud of these outstanding student-athletes.
Good luck to each and every one of you as you pursue your passions, whether they lie in academia, athletics or both.