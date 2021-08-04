The Daily Item
The Bucknell men’s basketball team will play 13 non-conference games this November and December, starting with a Nov. 9 date at North Carolina State. A Thanksgiving-week trip to the Cancun Challenge highlights the 2021 non-league slate, and the Bison will play home games against Penn, Rider, Siena and La Salle.
“We are very excited about the return of college basketball season, and as usual we have put together a very challenging non-conference schedule that will prepare us for the rigors of Patriot League play,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “We have four home games against quality opponents along with some tough games on the road. We had a very productive summer with the whole team on campus for several weeks, and we can’t wait to get everyone back to prepare for our 2021-22 schedule.”
Bucknell opens its 127th men’s basketball season against an N.C. State team that finished 14-11 in 2020-21, and advanced to the second round of the NIT.
Five days later, the Bison host Penn at Sojka Pavilion for their home opener, with a 2 p.m. tip on Nov. 14.
After a home game against Rider, Bucknell will make its first appearance in the Cancun Challenge. The Bison were scheduled to play in the event last season, when it was recast as the Space Coast Challenge, and moved to Florida due to COVID-19. This time around, Bucknell will play a campus-site game at Illinois State on Saturday, Nov. 20, before heading to Cancun for games on Nov. 23-24.
The two games in Mexico will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Bucknell is playing in the Mayan Division of the tournament, along with Mercer, Middle Tennessee and Rider. The Riviera Division includes Illinois State, Buffalo, Saint Louis and Stephen F. Austin.
“It was disappointing for everyone that the circumstances did not allow us to take part in the Cancun Challenge last year, but we are really excited that they invited us to return this year,” said Davis. “We have been able to go to some great destinations for holiday tournaments in recent years, and this is another one that our guys are very much looking forward to.”
After Thanksgiving, the Bison return home to face a Siena team on Nov. 28.
Bucknell starts the month of December with three straight road games at Saint Francis (Pa.), Hofstra and Princeton.
After hosting La Salle on Dec. 18 in their only home game in December, the Bison are scheduled to travel to Richmond and Albany.
The Bison will see a familiar face in center Paul Newman, who is playing as a graduate student at Albany this season after wrapping up his four-year career at Bucknell last winter.
Bucknell’s 2022 Patriot League schedule will be announced at a later date.