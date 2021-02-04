Bucknell’s men’s and women’s basketball games have been postponed for the next two weekends after a positive COVID-19 test among Tier 1 personnel in both programs.
“Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition,” according to the NCAA. “Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.”
The Bison were scheduled to take on Loyola (Maryland) this weekend, and American on Feb. 13-14.
This is the second COVID-related postponement for the Bison. Bucknell’s games against Colgate scheduled for Jan. 23-24 were postponed after positives tests were recorded in Bucknell’s programs. However the Bison were able to return to the court last weekend against Lehigh, after those positive tests were amended to negative due to a recording error at the lab.
The Bucknell men are 4-4, and are currently on a four-game winning streak. If the Patriot League maintains its scheduled postseason tournament, the Bison have clinched a berth, assuming they reach 12 games played.
On Sunday, Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said his team has done a good job of dealing with the unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You’ve got to give our guys a lot of credit, especially the leadership on the team, because it’s a day-to-day thing as it is for everybody,” Davis said. “You get up every day hoping you’re going to play, but you never know until you get your test back. ... Our guys have done a good job of focusing on what they need to do, and getting better in practice.”
Bucknell senior John Meeks said the unknowns were difficult, but the Bison were trying to focus on what they could control.
“It’s not easy, and definitely takes a toll,” Meeks said. “That’s the job of the senior leaders and the other guys on our team to make sure we take it day-by-day. We can’t get caught up in next week. We’ve got to focus on today.”
The Bison women are 8-0 this season, and have clinched the Patriot League Central Division. Assuming Bucknell reaches 12 games played, the Bison have qualified for the scheduled postseason tournament, and for a possible four-team version of the tournament that would occur if the regular season needs to be extended.
Bucknell’s games against Loyola, American and the previously-postponed games against Colgate will be rescheduled following discussions with the schools and the Patriot League.
The Navy men’s basketball team (8-1 Patriot League, 3-0 PL South) also had a Tier 1 positive test, and will not play the next two weekends.