The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Michael Brescia rushed for two short touchdowns, and Colgate stopped two Bucknell drives in the final five minutes to post a 13-7 win in Patriot League football Saturday at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
The Raiders led in total offense (327-297), gaining 151 yards on the ground and 176 through the air, but they were limited to just 13 points. Brescia ran for a 5-yard TD just before halftime and a 1-yard score during the third quarter. The Raiders’ first extra point was blocked by Aneesh Vyas.
Bucknell (1-7 overall, 1-3 Patriot) rushed for 150 yards and passed for 147. Running back Coleman Bennett accumulated 71 yards on the ground, and Rushawn Baker added 46 with a fourth-quarter TD. Ethan Grady completed 10 of 29 passes for 85 yards, while Alex Brown passed for 62 yards and ran for 39 more in the loss.
“The bottom line is, they deserved the victory,” said Bison coach Dave Cecchini. “It was a contest in which we had a chance to make plays to win it, and we came close. We did a lot of incredible things to get us to that moment, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”
Brent Jackson led the Bison defense with a career-high 16 tackles and added one of Bucknell’s two sacks. Tyler Alston also added a sack. Ethan Robinson and Blake Leake finished with eight tackles each.
John Schlendorf posted two of Bucknell’s four pass breakups.
The Bison offense converted seven of 19 third downs on the day, but it had several scoring opportunities negated by penalties and started many of its drive backed up in its own territory. The Bison ended up punting seven times, while Colgate punted it away on eight of its possessions. The Bucknell defense also made a stop on one of Colgate’s three fourth down plays.
The two teams went scoreless through the first quarter, as Bucknell forced three punts and stuffed a Colgate run on 4th-and-1 at the Bison 39-yard line. The offense was unable to take advantage, however, as Bucknell started two of its first three drives inside its own 10. The lone turnover in the game came on Colgate’s second punt, which the Bison muffed at midfield.
The Bison saw one of their better offensive possessions at the start of the second quarter with Brown leading the team on a 14-play drive that included a 39-yard pass to Marques Owens and a 23-yard completion to Bennett. Brown also ran for 27 yards on the drive, and Bucknell got down to the Colgate 10, but penalties and an 11-yard loss on a reverse backed the Bison up to the 36 and they were forced to punt.
The Raiders eventually made their way onto the scoreboard with 2:31 left to play in the first half, as Brescia rushed for a 5-yard score to cap a 16-play 91-yard drive that chewed nearly eight minutes of game clock. Brescia ended up with 66 yards on 21 carries in the game.
Colgate managed to get the ball back again with 1:17 left in the half and drove another 63 yards on 12 plays, but the Raiders missed a field goal from 35 yards out as time expired and took a 6-0 lead into the locker rooms.
Colgate added to its lead on its second possession of the third quarter after Brescia hit a receiver on a 46-yard pass down to the Bucknell 1-yard line and then ran it in to make it 13-0.
Bucknell cut into the lead on its first drive of the fourth quarter, which included a 14-yard rush by Baker, a 17-yard run by Bennett and a 31-yard completion from Grady to Damian Harris that set the offense up at the Colgate 14. The offense ran 10 more plays in the red zone and eventually punched it in on Baker rush up the middle. It was the sophomore’s fourth touchdown in three games and fifth overall this season.
The Bison got the ball back two more times but was unable to score again. They got as close as the Colgate 41 but were unable to convert on a fourth down and had just 36 seconds left in the game on their final possession.
Harris finished with three receptions for 51 yards, Owens had two catches for 40 yards, and Charlie Kreinbucher hauled in one 22-yard reception.