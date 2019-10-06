LEWISBURG — Bucknell seemed poised to grab its first win of the season in its Patriot League opener Saturday.
The Bison held a 14-point lead in the second quarter, but Holy Cross had other plans.
The Crusaders spoiled Bucknell’s homecoming with 21 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to claim a 21-14 win Saturday.
Though there were positives to take away from the day, Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini wasn’t pleased with his squad’s performance after halftime.
“In a game like this where it comes down to doing the little things right, we didn’t do our part in the second half,” Cecchini said. “Holy Cross deserved to win the game.”
Bucknell’s offense found almost no traction after intermission. When the Bison did get going, penalties thwarted their chances. The Crusaders held the Bison to 179 yards after intermission, 95 in the fourth quarter.
“We failed in all three phases in the second half,” Cecchini said.
Holy Cross blocked a potential go-ahead field goal for the Bison in the third quarter, and took the lead for good minutes later as quarterback Connor Degenhardt crashed in from 1 yard out for his second rushing touchdown of the game. Degenhardt’s 1 yard run with 1:50 left in the second quarter tied the game at 14, and his 33-yard scoring toss to Derek Mountain broke a 14-0 shutout.
“I think this is a pretty tough place to play, and to spot a team 14 points is no way to start a game,” said Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney Jr., a Lourdes Regional graduate.
Bucknell took the lead by converting a blocked punt into a Chad Freshnock rushing touchdown. Then Gerrit Van Itallie returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown.
“We started slow defensively, and the (first quarter) blocked punt and (second quarter) interception were on me,” Chesney said.
Holy Cross salted the game away, running out the clock after drawing the Bison offside on third-and-4 with two minutes left.
“Everyone knows they’ll bluff the snap. We’re calling for it to watch it, and we still jumped offside,” Cecchini said. “You get into these close games against teams that are no better or worse than you, and you have to do the little things right.”
Logan Bitikofer paced Bucknell with 185 yards passing on 20-of-29 passing. Freshnock added 78 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Degenhardt passed for 276 yards for Holy Cross. Domenic Cozier added 101 yards rushing on 16 carries for the Crusaders.
HOLY CROSS 21, BUCKNELL 14
Holy Cross 0 14 7 0 — 21
Bucknell 0 14 0 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
B-Chad Freshnock 2 run (Ethan Torres kick)
B-Gerrit Van Itallie 48 interception return (Torres kick)
HC-Derek Mountain 33 pass from Connor Degenhardt (Derek Ng kick)
HC-Degenhardt 1 run (Ng kick)
Third quarter
HC-Degenhardt 1 run (Ng kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
HC B
First downs 20 16
Rushes-yards 40-118 35-112
Passing 19-34-2 20-29-0
Passing yards 276 185
Total offense 394 297
Penalties 9-82 6-55
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Cross: Domenic Cozier 16-101; Jordan Forrest 8-20; Peter Oliver 5-17; Connor Degenhardt 8-minus-15, 2 TDs; TEAM 3-minus-5. Bucknell: Chad Freshnock 19-78, TD; Jared Cooper 11-27; Alex Barnard 3-16; Logan Bitikofer 7-minus-9.
PASSING — Holy Cross: Connor Degenhardt 19-34-2, for 276 yards, TD. Bucknell: Logan Bitikofer 20-29-0, for 185 yards.
RECEIVING — Holy Cross: Tenio Ayeni 5-59; Spencer Gilliam 3-80; Jack Jewell 3-23; Dominik Thomas 3-23; Derek Mountain 2-47, TD; Ayir Asante 1-27; Jordan Forrest 1-9; Domenic Cozier 1-8. Bucknell: Brandon Sanders 14-122; John McGuire 3-20; Dominic Lyles 2-36; Jared Cooper 1-7.