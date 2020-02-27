HAMILTON, N.Y. — Ellie Mack scored 20 points to lead four Bucknell players in double figures, and the Bison clinched their fourth regular-season Patriot League title in five seasons with a 76-65 victory against Colgate on Wednesday night.
Abby Kapp added 18 points, and Tessa Brugler and Taylor O’Brien each chipped in 10 for Bucknell (21-6 overall, 14-2 PL), which secured the No. 1-seed and home court advantage for the Patriot League tournament.
“It’s good to be able to play multiple styles. That’s not a tempo we normally like to play, but there was good flow,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “We were scoring points and hanging with them so I was OK with it, but I did think in the fourth quarter the game got to our pace, and we were able to pull it out.”
Bucknell trailed 59-58 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter before outscoring the Raiders 18-6 down the stretch to secure the win. Prior to that, the largest separation by either team was five points. Colgate led by four with 1:06 left in the third quarter.
Colgate (19-8, 11-5 PL) shot 49.1 percent (27-of-55), and were led by Rachel Thompson’s 19 points.
Woodruff becomes the fourth coach in Patriot League history to win a regular-season title in his first season, and the first since 2006.
“We were in a position to do it today, and I wanted to do it today. I didn’t want this to linger and become a thing,” said Woodruff. “To get it done in the first opportunity we had is a good sign for us. We were in a big moment on the road against arguably the best team in the league, and we were victorious. Just a big step in the direction we want to go, which is the tournament championship.”
Bucknell is back Sojka Pavillion at 2 p.m. on Saturday for a Senior Day contest with Boston University. The Bison will honor Gia Hayes and Mack prior to the game.