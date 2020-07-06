Some of the best players in Bucknell women’s basketball history weren’t highly sought after recruits.
“If I can be honest with you, nobody really wanted me,” Hope Foster said. “I was rather raw in high school.”
Foster, a 2008 Bucknell graduate, is 14th all-time in points (1,256) for the Bison. She is second in career rebounds (904), and is Bucknell’s leader in career blocked shots with 344, 194 more than second place. Foster holds the top four spots in Bucknell’s record book for blocks in a season, and holds the single-game record with 11 blocks in a game.
With all that Foster accomplished, she said she was only recruited by Bucknell and Lehigh. Her decision to become a Bison was made in part due to team colors.
“I didn’t like the color of the (Lehigh) uniforms,” Foster said. “They were awful. That brown is terrible.”
Bucknell Hall of Famers Bobbi Castens and Karin Wegener weren’t even recruited. They simply signed up to play basketball after they arrived on campus in the 1970s.
Claire DeBoer — a 2017 graduate, who is third all-time in points with 1,678 — began to be recruited by former coach Aaron Roussell while he was still at University of Chicago, an NCAA Division III school.
That shows that recruiting can be a gamble even in the best of times.
“There’s already 800-plus transfers in the transfer portal,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “I expect that number will be even higher (in the future). We’re making mistakes with traditional methods — visiting campus and spending time. How many mistakes are going to be made when you can’t visit schools and you can’t spend time with each other? It’s a strange time. We’re trying to do the best that we can.”
Recruiting now — during the coronavirus pandemic — is far from the best of times.
“Recruiting is completely different for many reasons,” Woodruff said. “We’re unable to have student-athletes visit campus. If players weren’t able to visit last summer or through the winter, they have not seen Bucknell. It’s very difficult to commit sight unseen.
“You really don’t know how you will feel about somewhere until you’re there.”
Woodruff said the evaluation process was more difficult because he hasn’t been able to see some of the players in person.
“It’s hard to tell based off one stationary camera,” Woodruff said. “Things that most people don’t realize we pay attention to are lost.”
Woodruff said those things he can see in person, but can’t see virtually include how players interact with teammates, coaches and officials, especially when things aren’t going well.
Woodruff said he was ready to get back to normal recruiting, but that he still thought he and his staff were doing well in the process.