BETHLEHEM — Bucknell raced out to a 17-point halftime lead, and cruised from there as the Bison rolled to a 71-50 win over Lehigh at Stabler Arena on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Patriot League.
Abby Kapp scored a career-high 23 points with six made 3-pointers, and the Bison (13-4 overall, 6-0 Patriot League) shot 52.9% on their way to a 6-0 start in the league, and sole possession of first place.
It’s Bucknell’s sixth straight win, all by double digits.
Lehigh (13-4, 5-1) was limited to 32.8% from the floor, and 26.7% from the arc.
Bucknell led by 27 points in the third quarter and maintained a 20-point advantage through most of the contest. It was one of the best offensive outputs by Bucknell all season, sinking a season-high 11 3-pointers while shooting 57.9% from the arc.
Ellie Mack added 13 points and hauled in seven rebounds. Ally Johnson sank three triples and scored 10, and Taylor O’Brien added nine points.
Bucknell 71, Lehigh 50
Bucknell (13-4)
Abby Kapp 8-11 1-2 23; Ellie Mack 5-7 2-2 13; Ally Johnson 3-7 1-2 10; Taylor O’Brien 4-8 0-0 9; Tessa Brugler 4-10 1-2 9; Autumn Ceppi 2-3 1-2 5; Carly Krsul 1-2 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0; Gia Hayes 0-1 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 6-10 71.
Lehigh (13-4)
Cameryn Benz 4-11 3-6 11; Camryn Buhr 4-10 1-2 10; Hannah Hedstrom 3-9 1-3 8; Megan Walker 1-5 0-0 2; Mariah Sexe 0-3 0-0 0; Emma Grothaus 3-8 1-3 7; Clair Steele 1-2 2-4 5; Meagan Eripret 2-3 0-0 4; Mary Clougherty 1-4 0-0 3; Katie Rice 0-0 0-0 0; Frannie Hottinger 0-2 0-0 0; Gena Grundhoffer 0-0 0-0 0; Paige Galiani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 8-19 50.
Halftime: Bucknell, 39-22. 3-point goals: Bucknell 11-19 (Kapp 6-8; Mack 1-2; Johnson 3-6; O’Brien 1-2; Hayes 0-1); Lehigh 4-15 (Benz 0-2; Buhr 1-2; Hedstrom 1-2; Walker 0-3; Sexe 0-1; Grothaus 0-1; Steele 1-1; Clougherty 1-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 38 (O’Brien 8); Lehigh 30 (Benz 10); Assists: Bucknell 17 (Mack 5, O’Brien 5); Lehigh 8 (Grothaus 2, Eriprit 2); Steals: Bucknell 2 (Kapp, Johnson); Lehigh 6 (Benz 2, Hedstrom 2); Blocks: Bucknell 5 (Brugler 3); Lehigh 1 (Eriprit); Turnovers: Bucknell 16, Lehigh 12. Fouls: Bucknell 17, Lehigh 13. A: 685.