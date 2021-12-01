LEWISBURG — Bucknell outscored Saint Francis (Pa.) by 13 or more points in both the second and fourth quarters to roll to a 68-31 win Wednesday night in the Bison's home opener at Sojka Pavilion.
Carly Krsul scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and Taylor O'Brien tallied 18 points to lead the Bison to their fourth straight win.
Nine of the 10 Bucknell (5-2) players dressed scored, with Emma Shaffer (11 points) and Remi Sisselman (eight) establishing new career highs. As a team, the Bison shot 27-for-58 (46.6%) from the field, and 9-for-18 (50%) from behind the arc. Seven Bison hit at least one 3-pointer.
Saint Francis (0-6) took an 11-5 lead early, but the Bison scored the final seven points of the quarter to take the lead after 10 minutes. Bucknell outscored the Red Flash 20-7 in the second quarter and 17-3 in the fourth to capture its largest margin of victory since February 2019.
"Overall, I'm obviously happy with the win. I thought after a rocky start where we didn't really execute the game plan at either end, we got really locked in," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "I was actually most pleased at the end of the game with that last group that was in there. They played terrific together. Defensively, they did everything the way we talked about doing it, and on offense they shared it. I was really happy with that. Overall, it was a good next step for us. There's a good group coming in here on Friday, so we have to get better."
A much sharper second quarter saw the Bison knock down 8-of-15 (53.3%) from the field with two more from beyond the arc. They ended the frame on what was the first of two 14-0 scoring runs in the game to grab a 32-18 lead by the time the game reached its midway point. Bucknell forced six Saint Francis turnovers in the second, and held the Red Flash to just 2-of-14 shooting in the quarter.
The Bison offense was nearly unstoppable in the third quarter, as the team went 8-for-14 (57.1%) and sank three 3-pointers. Bucknell led by as many as 27 with 3:39 to play in the quarter, but the Red Flash scored six of the final eight points in the third to make it a 51-38 game entering the fourth.
The Bison defense shut down nearly every scoring attempt by Saint Francis over the final 10 minutes, limiting the visitors to just three points on 1-of-15 shooting, and Saint Francis missed on all six attempts from 3-point range. Shaffer poured in seven of Bucknell's 17 fourth-quarter points on 3-of-3 shooting, while freshmen Isabella King and Sisselman hit Bucknell's eighth and ninth threes of the game. The Bison ended the game on a 14-0 run to arrive at the 68-31 final.
In all, Bucknell's bench outscored Saint Francis' 25-2. The Bison also held a 39-35 advantage on the glass. Both Marly Walls and Cecelia Collins posted four assists in the win, and the Bison sank all five free-throw attempts.
Bucknell 68, Saint Francis (Pa.) 31
Saint Francis (0-6) 31
Jenna Mastellone 5-13 4-4 15, Jada Dapaa 4-7 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Maxwell 2-8 0-0 4, Aaliyah Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Diajha Allen 0-8 0-0 0, Sam Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Lili Benzel 0-9 0-0 0, Jordan McLemore 0-4 0-0 0, Maria McConnell 0-0 0-0 0, Layla Laws 0-0 0-0 0, Kayley Kovac 0-1 0-0 0, Adison Novosel 0-0 0-0 0, Nyla Rozier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-57 4-4 31.
Bucknell (5-2) 68
Taylor O'Brien 7-12 2-2 18, Emma Shaffer 5-5 1-1 11, Marly Walls 2-6 0-0 5, Tai Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Cecelia Collins 2-4 0-0 4, Carly Krsul 5-11 0-0 11, Remi Sisselman 2-3 2-2 8, Caroline Dingler 1-6 0-0 3, Isabella King 1-3 0-0 3, Julie Kulesza 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 5-5 68.
Halftime: Bucknell 32-18. 3-point goals: Saint Francis 1-12 (Mastellone 1-2, Maxwell 0-2, Allen 0-2, Benzel 0-6); Bucknell 9-18 (O'Brien 2-3, Sisselman 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Krsul 1-1, Walls 1-2, King 1-2, Dingler 1-3, Collins 0-1, Kulesza 0-2). Rebounds: Saint Francis 35 (Dapaa 12); Bucknell 39 (Krsul 9). Assists: Saint Francis 8 (three tied with 2); Bucknell 15 (Collins 4, Walls 4). Steals: Saint Francis 8 (three tied with 2); Bucknell 7 (Krsul 3). Blocked shots: Saint Francis 3 (Allen 2); Bucknell 5 (Krsul 4). Total fouls: Saint Francis 12; Bucknell 10. Turnovers: Saint Francis 18; Bucknell 11. A: 518.