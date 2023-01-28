LEWISBURG — Isabella King and Emma Shaffer tied career highs with 19 points each and the Bucknell women's basketball team scored a season-high 73 points in its 73-37 victory over Loyola Maryland on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison (8-13, 4-6 PL) also established season-bests in margin of victory (36 points) and opponent's points scored (37) in the win over the Greyhounds (7-14, 2-8 PL).
Bucknell scored 26 points in the opening quarter, tying its best output for a quarter this season. Bucknell shot 6-for-11 (54.5%) from the field, 4-for-6 (66.7%) from three-point land, and 10-for-10 from the line, while holding Loyola to 3-for-17 (17.6%) shooting to establish the 26-7 lead in the first 10 minutes. For the contest, the Bison shot 23-for-47 (48.9%), while holding Loyola to 14-for-49 (28.6%). Bucknell outrebounded Loyola 35-27 and forced 20 turnovers, while committing only 10 of its own.
Shaffer added 10 rebounds to achieve her fifth career double-double and handed out three assists. King tied her career-high with four assists and had a pair of steals. Emma Theodorsson chipped in 10 points, while Remi Sisselman added eight to lead the Bison coming off the bench.
Bucknell 73, Loyola (MD) 37
LOYOLA MD (7-14, 2-8) 37
Thieren 6-14 2-3 14; Dixon 1-10 5-6 7; Rozzi 2-4 0-0 6; Ratigan 1-4 0-0 2; Newman 1-3 0-0 2; Salmeron 2-6 0-0 4; Van-Otoo 1-4 0-2 2; Espinal 0-0 0-0 0; Garcia 0-2 0-0 0; Tanedo 0-1 0-0 0; Orza 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 7-11 37.
BUCKNELL (8-13, 4-6) 73
King 7-10 2-2 19; Shaffer 6-7 7-10 19; Theodorsson 3-9 2-2 10; Johnson 2-4 2-4 6; Dingler 0-0 0-0 0; Sisselman 3-9 0-0 8; Kulesza 0-2 4-4 4; Sullivan 1-4, 2-2 4; Reinbeau 1-1 0-0 3; Davis 0-0 0-0 0; Klag 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 19-24 72.
Score by quarters
Loyola;7;11;12;7 — 37
Bucknell;26;12;18;17 — 73
3-point goals: Loyola 2-11 (Therien 0-1, Dixon 0-4, Rozzi 2-2, Ratigan 0-1, Newman 0-1, Salmeron 0-1, Orza 0-1), Bucknell 8-18 (King 3-5, Theodorsson 2-4, Johnson 0-2, Sisselman 2-4, Kulesza 0-1, Reinbeau 1-1). Rebounds: Loyola 27 (Therien 11), Bucknell 35 (Shaffer 10). Assists: Loyola 7 (Dixon 3), Bucknell 18 (King, Johnson 4). Total fouls: Loyola 18, Bucknell 10.