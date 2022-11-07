PHILADELPHIA — The Bucknell women's basketball team rallied back from an 11-point second-quarter deficit to take a second-half lead, but Bucknell never overcame St. Joseph's hot shooting, falling 66-49, at Hagan Arena in the season opener for both teams.
Tai Johnson's jumper with 5:16 left in the third quarter gave the Bison their only lead of the second half at 34-33, but St. Joseph's Maggie Smith was fouled on a 3-pointer on the next possession. She knocked down all three foul shots to give the Hawks the lead for good.
Bucknell (0-1) was still within five with 50 seconds left in the third quarter, but St. Joseph's used a 16-2 run to run away with the victory.
Bucknell trailed for all but 2:55 of the game, and Saint Joseph's scored 17 points off 17 Bison turnovers. The Hawks also made the most of their trips to the foul line, knocking down 12-of-13 from the stripe. Saint Joseph's shot 46.3 percent (25-of-54) from the field for the game, and made 4-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc. Bucknell shot 37 percent (17-of-46) and made 5-of-15 3s, and 10-of-11 free throws.
Emma Shaffer led the Bison with 11 points and nine rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Johnson and Julie Kulesza, who each registered 10. Johnson was 5-for-6 shooting.
Bucknell is back in action on Friday when the Bison travel to Blacksburg, Va. to face No. 13 Virginia Tech.
St. Joseph's 66, Bucknell 49
Bucknell (0-1)
Emma Shaffer 3-7 5-6 11; Tai Johnson 5-6 0-0 10; Julie Kulesza 4-9 1-1 10; Kaylee Reinbeau 2-5 0-0 6; Cecelia Collins 2-7 0-0 5; Isabella King 1-6 0-0 3; Emma Theodorsson 0-2 2-2 2; Grace Sullivan 0-2 2-2 2; Blake Matthews 0-2 0-0 0; Remi Sisselman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 10-11 49.
St. Joseph's (1-0)
Mackenzie Smith 6-10 5-5 19; Laura Ziegler 6-14 4-4 16; Katie Jekot 3-8 0-0 6; Olivia Mullins 2-7 2-2 6; Talya Brugler 3-8 0-0 6; Julia Nystrom 4-5 0-0 10; Paula Maurina 1-1 1-2 3; Jaden Walker 0-1 0-0 0; Kaylie Griffin 0-0 0-0 0; Emirson Devenie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-13 66.
Halftime: SJ, 25-20. 3-point goals: Bucknell 5-15 (Kulesza 1-3; Reinbeau 2-5; Collins 1-3; King 1-3; Theodrsson 0-1); St. Joseph's 4-11 (Smith 2-2; Zielger 0-2; Jekot 0-2; Brugler 0-3; Nystrom 2-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 27 (Shaffer 9); St. Joseph's 29 (Ziegler 7); Steals: Bucknell 3 (Collins 2); St. Joseph's 4 (Ziegler 3); Assists: Bucknell 6 (Johnson 2); St. Joseph's 13 (Jekot 5); Turnovers: Bucknell 17, St. Joseph's 9. Team fouls: Bucknell 16, St. Joseph's 12. Fouled out: none; Technical fouls: none. A-474