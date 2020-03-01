The Daily Item
BOSTON, Mass. — Javante McCoy hit the tying and go-ahead jumpers in the final two minutes to lift Boston University to a 74-71 victory over Bucknell on Saturday at Case Gym in the final game of the Patriot League regular season.
Jimmy Sotos tallied 19 points for the Bison, who will be seeded seventh in the Patriot League Tournament, and host Holy Cross in a first-round game at Sojka Pavilion on Tuesday night.
The Bison (12-19, 8-10 PL) led by as many as 16 points in the second half, and the margin was still 15 after a John Meeks 3-pointer made it 66-51 with 7:54 to play. That was Bucknell’s last field goal, as Boston University (18-13, 12-6 PL) finished the game with a 23-5 run.
Andrew Funk scored 15 points, and Walter Ellis added 11 for the Bison.
The Terriers started 1-for-8 from 3-point distance before hitting four of five down the stretch. Ethan Brittan-Watts made two big ones in the last eight minutes, and Jonas Harper cut the margin to 71-69 with 2:49 left. After a Bison turnover, McCoy hit a 15-footer to tie it.
Avi Toomer came up with two offensive rebounds to keep Bucknell’s next possession alive, but the Bison couldn’t get a shot to drop. Then McCoy hit again from the mid-range to give Boston University a 73-71 lead with 27 seconds left.
Sotos hit the back iron on a 3-pointer from the top of the key before Max Mahoney split a pair at the foul line.
Down three, the Bison went to Ellis on the right wing, but his off-balance 3 wouldn’t go as time expired.
“That’s obviously a tough way to finish after we played so well for about 32 or 33 minutes,” said Bison coach Nathan Davis. “Give Boston University a lot of credit for making shots, but from our perspective some of the issues that have hampered us throughout the season cropped up again late in the game.
“We need to take the positives from some pretty good play over the last five games of the season and continue to work on the other areas. The silver lining is that we get one more opportunity to play in front of our home fans on Tuesday night, and let’s see if we can make a run in March.”
The Bison shot 44.8 percent overall and went 8-for-21 from the 3-point arc and 11-for-18 from the foul line. Boston used 65.4-percent shooting in the second half to finish at 53.7 percent for the game. The Terriers were 5-for-14 from the arc.
and 11-for-17 from the line.
Bucknell got out to a strong start, thanks in large part to its bench. Leading 9-7 after a Meeks free throw coming out of the under-16 break, the Bison sandwiched 3-pointers from reserves Walter Ellis and Xander Rice around a tip-in from Kahliel Spear.
That 9-0 run stretch the margin to 17-7, and the lead soon grew to 11 at 20-9 after a Toomer 3-pointer at the 11:24 mark.
The Terriers struck back with a 16-4 run and grabbed their first lead of the day at 25-24 on a Walter Whyte layup with 3:55 left. Bucknell shut them out the rest for the rest of the half, however. Toomer answered the Whyte bucket with a tough fadeaway, and Funk and Ellis followed with buckets to give the Bison a 30-25 lead at halftime.
Bucknell extended its cushion back into double figures early in the second half thanks to a nice stretch from Funk and Paul Newman. Funk hit a 3-pointer, and then Newman stole a pass near midcourt that led to two free throws for Sotos. Then Funk made a sweet backdoor pass to Newman for a layup and a 42-30 lead.
Sotos’ 17-footer made the Bison 6-for-7 in the half, and another Newman layup followed by an Ellis 3-pointer sent the lead all the way to 16 at 59-43 with 10:26 to go.
Mahoney logged a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. McCoy added 18 points and White 13 for the Terriers.