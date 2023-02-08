The Daily Item
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Andre Screen recorded 14 points and eight rebounds, and Xander Rice joined the 1,000-point club, but red-hot Navy used a late run to defeat Bucknell 71-65 on Wednesday night at Alumni Hall.
The Midshipmen have now won six of their last seven to improve to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the Patriot League, while the Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 10-16, 3-10.
Screen was 7-for-8 from the field after a 6-for-6 effort in Saturday’s win over Army. Alex Timmerman recorded 12 points and nine rebounds, Jack Forrest had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots, and Rice and Josh Adoh scored nine points apiece.
Bucknell led for the bulk of the first half and by five at the break at 37-32. That extended the margin to eight with a quick start to the second stanza, but about seven minutes into the half Navy turned three straight steals into transition buckets, tying the game at 48 on a Christian Jones layup.
Forrest’s 3-pointer just past the 10-minute mark gave the Bison a 53-52 lead, but a 1-for-10 stretch led to a 13-2 run that sent Navy on its way. Tyler Nelson’s 3-pointer made it a 65-55 game with 4:45 to go, and the Midshipmen led by at least six the rest of the way.
“Those three turnovers when we were up by six really changed the momentum of the game and got us on our heels,” said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. “At the same time, that stretch got Navy going, and they became the aggressors from then on out. Fighting through adversity is something we need to keep improving on, and it’s a strength of Navy’s. I thought we played very well at times tonight, but credit to Navy for making a few more plays down the stretch.”
Navy got off to an 0-for-6 shooting start, and Bucknell led for all but about two minutes in the first half. After managing only 12 field goals in a 63-46 home loss to the Midshipmen last month, the Bison made 13 in the first half in this one, including six 3-pointers.
Rice’s 1,000th point came on his first bucket of the night, a deep 3-pointer from the left wing late in the shot clock. Rice became Bucknell’s 45th 1,000-point scorer. After Navy rallied to take a brief lead late in the half, Rice’s second trey gave the Bison a 33-31 lead. Screen finished the half with a tip-in and a dunk, and the Bison held Navy to one point in the final 4:49 of the half.
The bulk of Navy’s scoring came from three seniors. Daniel Deaver recorded 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists on the heels of a 35-point, 16-rebound effort against Holy Cross. Sean Yoder added 18 points, and Nelson finished with 14.
The Midshipmen shot 58.6 percent in the second half after shooting 37.1 percent in the first. They finished at 46.9 percent, compared to Bucknell’s 45.6 percent. The Bison went 10-for-26 from the arc, while Navy went 7-for-18.
Bucknell finished with a 38-33 rebounding edge but had 14 turnovers to Navy’s six.