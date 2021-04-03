Bucknell heads to Lehigh today needing a win to clinch the Patriot League South title and a berth in the Patriot League football championship game.
"Going out and playing our game is the most important," Bucknell junior wide receiver Brandon Sanders said. "We all know the ramifications if we win, but before we get there we need to win."
Sanders had 12 catches for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns last week in the Bison's win over Lafayette. Bucknell (1-0), Lafayette (1-1) and Lehigh (0-1) make up the Patriot League South.
"We're very excited about the opportunity," Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. "We win this one and we're locked into the championship game. We have to take things one step at a time, though, because things have changed every single week."
Today's game, which is scheduled to kickoff at noon, will be the fourth straight week that Bucknell did not play its originally scheduled game.
The Bison's opener against Fordham on March 13 was postponed as both teams were dealing with safety precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Bucknell was scheduled to play Lafayette on March 20, but that game was moved to March 27, which is when the Bison were originally set to play the Mountain Hawks.
This week Bucknell was to play Holy Cross until the Patriot League shuffled the schedule Wednesday.
"We have not made it through a week of Patriot League play without some type of cancellation or alteration of our schedule," Cecchini said. "It's pretty crazy to think about it. Our staff looked at how things happened with men's and women's basketball. We worked hard as a staff in January, February, to make game plans for every opponent. We wanted to build a buffer."
So while the Bison didn't have the normal week of preparation for a Saturday game, they have learned to be flexible.
"We've all learned to adapt on the fly," Sanders said. "We're just running with things as they come."
Cecchini said one thing that makes the uncertainty easier to deal with is the familiarity they have with other Patriot League teams.
"When you're attacking an opponent, you look at two things — scheme and personnel," Cecchini said. "Scheme doesn't radically change as long as they have the same coordinators. Personnel can be trickier because people graduate."
Lehigh lost to Holy Cross 20-3 on March 13 in its only game so far. The Bison are coming off a dominant win in which they scored 38 straight points after falling in an early hole, topping the Leopards 38-13.
"It was a great win all-around," Cecchini said. "There are certainly things we can do better, and we should do them better here in Week 2."
Cecchini said football teams often improve the most between their first and second games of the season, so he is hoping that is the case for the Bison.
"There's plenty of room for improvement," Cecchini said. "We had a lot of great, highlight-worthy moments (against Lafayette), but there's still a sizable list of things to improve on. We were working on those regardless of who the opponent was. One constant is you know you've got to handle things on your own."
Bucknell used two quarterbacks last week, and both performed well. Logan Bitikofer was 14-of-22 passing for 183 yards, and Tarrin Earle completed 11 of 13 passes for 145 yards.
"I think it worked perfectly," Cecchini said. "Both guys did great jobs. ... As long as Tarrin and Logan continue to play at that level, we'll use both going forward."
Sanders, who caught one touchdown pass from each quarterback, said he was happy with either of them taking the snaps.
"My assignment doesn't change," Sanders said. "Both have great abilities. Whoever is under center, I know our quarterbacks are going to get their jobs done. I just need to make sure I do what I need to do on my end, and I trust them to get their job done.
"I'm really grateful to have those guys who I believe are the best two quarterbacks in the Patriot League. It's a luxury to have them."
Cecchini said his biggest concern was being predictable on offense.
"The challenge anytime you have a two-quarterback system is, Can the quarterbacks handle going in and out of the game?" Cecchini said. "The second thing to avoid is, obviously, starting to stereotype their jobs. It can't be, 'If Quarterback A is in this happens, and if it's Quarterback B something else happens.'
"We're breaking down our own tendencies, and working hard to address both situations."
A win today places the Bison in the league championship game, scheduled for April 17, regardless of what happens next week with a scheduled game against Fordham.
"We're going to come into the game with the same approach," Sanders said. "This is the biggest game of our season. Every week is."