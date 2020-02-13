The Daily Item
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Andrew Funk scored 20 points — including the first 13 points of the game — but Bucknell fell 60-59 at Navy on Wednesday night.
Cam Davis scored 22 for Navy, which snapped a three-game losing streak while extending Bucknell’s slide to five in a row.
“I have to do a better job getting our guys to understand the value of every possession,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “We start feeling good about ourselves. Then we have a turnover where we give the ball away, or we miss a layup, or we take a bad 3. Give Navy credit for being physical and making plays, but we have to be much better with the ball.”
The Bison (9-17, 5-8 PL) started well, as Funk scored all of the points in a 13-0 burst to start the game. The Midshipmen (13-11, 7-6 PL) quickly got back in the game, and even though they didn’t take their first lead until the opening moments of the second half, it was a tight contest.
WOMEN
n Drew 63, Susquehanna 56
MADISON, N.J. — Drew scored the final eight points, and held Susquehanna scoreless over the final 2:08, to defeat the River Hawks in the Landmark Conference.
The River Hawks (13-9, 5-6 Landmark) got a game-high 20 points from Sadie Comfort, but their inability to score down the stretch proved costly.
With 1:57 to play, Erin Frederick made a layup to put Drew ahead, the Rangers then forced a turnover and got a 3-pointer from Joey Meyers to stretch the lead to four.