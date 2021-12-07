The Daily Item
PRINCETON, N.J. — A couple of big runs and 18 more field goal attempts helped Princeton top Bucknell 82-69 on Tuesday in a nonconference men’s basketball game in which both teams made more than half of their shots.
Bucknell (2-8) shot a season-best 51.0 percent from the field, slightly better than Princeton’s 50.7 percent. The Tigers attempted 67 shots to Bucknell’s 49 thanks in part to a plus-eight edge in offensive rebounds and a plus-four turnover margin. The Bison outscores Princeton 12-4 from the free-throw line, but the Tigers hit 10 shots from 3-point range to Bucknell’s seven.
The Bison dropped to 0-5 on the road this season, while the Tigers (7-3), who have wins over South Carolina and Oregon State this season, are now 5-0 at home.
Alex Timmerman scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Bucknell. Jaelin Llewellyn paced Princeton with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting, and Tosan Evbuomwan added 16 on 8-for-10 shooting.
Princeton made its first three shots, two of which were 3-pointers, and grabbed a 10-2 lead as the Bison started 1-for-7.
Trailing 24-14, the Bison got going offensively with three straight buckets to cap an 8-for-12 stretch. Timmerman scored in the lane, followed by 3-pointers from Josh Bascoe and Jake van der Heijden. The 8-0 run cut the gap to two at 24-22, but Princeton answered with a surge of its own.
Back-to-back three-point plays by Ryan Langborg and Ethan Wright ignited a 16-2 run that put Princeton on top 40-24. van der Heijden scored eight of his 11 first-half points in the final 90 seconds, but the Bison went to the locker room down 13 at 45-32.
Timmerman scored the first points of the second half, but that was Bucknell’s only field goal in the first seven minutes of the half. The Tigers went on an 18-4 run to open up a commanding 63-38 lead.
Bucknell cut that 25-point deficit down to 12 with a 24-13 stretch over an eight-minute span, with Timmerman’s put-back pulling the Bison within 78-64 with 3:53 to play. Bucknell had a couple of chances to draw even closer, but a couple of misses and a missed front end of a 1-and-1 stymied the comeback effort.
van der Heijden finished with those 11 points, and Xander Rice also reached double figures with 10. Patriot League scoring leader Andrew Funk was held to six points and without a 3-pointer for the first time this season.
Josh Adoh scored nine points, and Malachi Rhodes had eight and four rebounds off the bench for the Bison.
Bucknell has lost three straight games as it goes into an extended break for finals. The Bison host La Salle on Dec. 18.