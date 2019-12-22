ALBANY, N.Y. — Jimmy Sotos had a big night with 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, but Bucknell could not overcome a big disparity at the free-throw line and 28 points from Elijah Burns in an 81-71 loss at Siena on Saturday night.
The Saints put the game away at the free-throw line, hitting their final six of the night. Siena went 29-for-35 at the line.
“Winning games is hard, but at some point we have to stop talking about that and start doing the little things you need to do to win games,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “We have to get excited about getting around a screen or a proper defensive rotation. Championship teams do those things. I firmly believe that we are capable of it, but we have to start doing it.”
Siena led 43-31 at halftime, even though Bucknell made more shots from the field (14-13). The difference came at the free-throw line, where the Saints made their first 15 of the night before finishing the half 15-for-16, while the Bison never got to the line.
Bucknell (4-8) trailed 49-31 after Siena scored the first six points of the second half. The Bison struck back with an 11-0 run, keyed by a Sotos 3-pointer and his steal and breakaway layup. Just after Bucknell pulled within seven at 49-42, Siena caught a couple of breaks on the way to an 8-0 run.
Donald Carey tried a 3-pointer from the left corner that hit the side of the backboard and caromed right to Burns for a put-back. Then Jalen Pickett threw in a deep 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock, and Jordan King followed with another trey in transition to push Siena’s lead right back up to 15 at 57-42.
The Bison had another surge in them, however, as Walter Ellis and Funk connected on 3-pointers as part of a 10-1 run.
Xander Rice’s turnaround jumper made it a 64-56 game with 7:31 to play.
Sotos came up with one of his four steals and drove it right at Siena star Jalen Pickett for a layup, and one possession later Sotos hit a corner three to cut the deficit to six at 70-64. The Bison seemed poised to get even closer when Toomer got out in transition after another defensive stop, but he was called for a charging foul on a bang-bang play at the basket.
A foul on the perimeter led to Burns splitting a pair at the foul line, and then Burns got loose for a layup to give Siena a 73-64 lead with 3:01 left. Sotos answered with a tough running layup, but the Bison ran out of steam over the next minute, missing two layups and the front end of a 1-and-1.
Siena (3-5) put four players in double figures. Pickett, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting. Manny Camper added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Saints.
Bucknell finished with 28 made field goals to Siena’s 23, and eight 3-pointers to Siena’s six, but the 29-7 advantage in free throws was the difference.
John Meeks added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench in his return from a two-game injury absence, and Andrew Funk added 10 points for the Bison fell to 4-8 on the season.