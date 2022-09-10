LEXINGTON, Va. — Junior quarterback Nick Semptimphelter came off the bench to throw two second-half touchdown passes, but Bucknell could not climb all the way back from a 24-point deficit, and fell 24-14 at VMI on Saturday at rain-soaked Foster Stadium.
Down 21-0 at the half and 24-0 after Jerry Rice's 39-yard field goal with 9:33 left in the third quarter, the Bison got back into the game with a couple of scoring drives.
Semptimphelter capped an eight-play drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rushawn Baker out of the backfield with 1:05 left in the third period. The two-point conversion was off the mark.
QB Seth Morgan had the ball slip out of his throwing hand on the second play of VMI's next possession, and Patrick Quinlivan recovered at the Keydets' 40-yard line. Moments after the turnover, Akeyo Ayungo made a spectacular catch on the right sideline with a defender in his face, moving the ball to the 5-yard line. On 3rd-and-goal from the 4, Semptimphelter picked out tight end Kyle Fontes in the back of the end zone.
This time the Bison hit the two-point conversion, with Josh Gary catching a pass in the flat before powering through a defender into the end zone to make it 24-14 with 13:04 to play.
The Bucknell defense forced a turnover on downs and a punt later in the fourth quarter but could not get any closer.
Semptimphelter ended up 9 for 18 passing while accumulating 95 yards, including 34 yards on the Ayungo connection. Ethan Grady, who started the game at quarterback, was 10 for 20 with 54 yards.
"We didn't quit. We put Nick in there at quarterback, and he kind of energized us a little bit on offense and made some plays. As a whole we made a lot more plays," said coach Dave Cecchini. "I think the moral of the story is it's great we came and played so hard in the second half, but we would not have needed as big a second half if we would have just taken care of business in the first half."
VMI ended up out-gaining the Bison 326 to 178, racking up 178 yards on the ground and 148 through the air. Bucknell ended up winning the turnover battle thanks to a Gavin Pringle interception with under two minutes remaining in the first half. The senior finished with four pass breakups as well.
VMI 24, Bucknell 14
Bucknell (0-2);0;0;6;8 — 14
VMI (1-1);14;7;3;0 — 24
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
VMI- Rashad Raymond 9 run (Jerry Rice kick)
VMI-Max Brimigion 55 pass from Seth Morgan (Rice kick)
Second quarter
VMI-Hunter Rice 2 run (J. Rice kick)
Third quarter
VMI-FG J. Rice 39
BUCK-Rushawn Baker 13 pass from Nick Semptimphelter (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
BUCK-Kyle Fontes 4 pass from Semptimphelter (Josh Gary pass from Semptimphelter)
TEAM STATISTICS
BUCK;VMI
First downs;10;18
Rushes-net yards;30-29;42-178
Passing yards;149;148
Passing;19-38-2;15-28-1
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-24;8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bucknell: Coleman Bennett 14-23; Rushawn Baker 10-21; Nick Semptimphelter 4-(-1); Ruben Anderson 1-(-9); team 1-(-5). VMI: Hunter Rice 24-107, TD; Rashad Raymond 13-70, TD; Seth Morgan 4-3; team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Bucknell: Semptimphelter 9-18-1 for 95 yards, TD; Ethan Grady 10-20-1 for 54 yards. VMI: Morgan 13-22-1 for 138 yards, TD; Collin Ironside 2-6-0 for 10 yards.
RECEIVING — Bucknell: Damian Harris 3-38; Okeyo Ayungo 2-35; Baker 4-20, TD; Charlie Kreinbucher 1-19; Kyle Fontes 3-13, TD; Chris Sims 1-9; Bennett 3-8; Marques Owens 2-7. VMI: Chance Knox 8-57; Max Brimigion 1-55, TD; Aidan Twombly 1-16; Andre Cooper 1-16; Leroy Thomas 2-3; Jack Cuassin 1-2; Raymond 1-(-1).