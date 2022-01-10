The Daily Item
BALTIMORE, Md. — Andrew Funk recorded his seventh 20-point game of the season for Bucknell, but the Bison could not get over the hump late in the game in a 71-67 loss at Loyola on Monday night at Reitz Arena.
Cam Spencer scored 26, including the clinching free throws with 4.8 seconds left, to help Loyola win its third straight game to get to 3-1 in Patriot League and 9-6 overall. The Bison fell to 3-13, 0-4, heading into a stretch of four of their next six games at home.
The story of the night was Bucknell repeatedly creeping back from deficits, only to come up short in one-possession games. The Bison trailed by as many as 12 early in the second half, but Screen’s dunk with 9:36 to go made it a 57-54 game. Over the final nine minutes, Bucknell had numerous chances to tie or take the lead, but could not convert.
Down 69-67 with the ball and the shot clock off, the Bison found Andre Screen in the high post with Jake van der Heijden cutting open along the baseline. Screen’s hard bounce pass didn’t connect, and Spencer hit the two free throws to ice it.
Funk tallied 21 points to lead the Bison. Van der Heijden tallied 11 points, Alex Timmerman had 10 off the bench, and Screen had nine points and eight rebounds. Xander Rice finished with eight points and a career-high eight assists.
Spencer and Jaylin Andrews (19) accounted for 45 of Loyola’s 71 points. The Greyhounds shot 51.7 percent from the field, compared to Bucknell’s 44.1 percent.
The Bison equaled a season-low with 10 turnovers, but they were costly. The Greyhounds converted those takeaways into 18 points, including 12 fastbreak points.
“We just seem to be continually finding ways to shoot ourselves in the foot,” said coach Nathan Davis. “The live-ball turnovers really hurt us tonight. When you are struggling defensively as we have been, you just can’t give them 12 free points in transition. Loyola is a good team, they have good size and are playing with a lot of confidence right now. But we need to continue to focus on ourselves and take care of the little details that are adding up to losses.”
Bucknell cut it to three at 62-59 on two free throws by Funk. The Bison came up with a steal but quickly turned it over themselves, which led to a Spencer layup. Again Bucknell rallied to within a single point. Rice came up with a steal in the backcourt and dished to van der Heijden for a dunk, and then Funk slashed down the lane for a layup to make it 65-64.
Down one, the Bison got two defensive stops but missed go-ahead looks at the other end. Kenneth Jones made them pay with his only 3-pointer of the night, putting Loyola up 67-63 with 2:35 to go.
After van der Heijden finished a layup, Elvin Edmonds IV stripped Andrews under the basket, and once again the Bison had the ball down by just two. Funk’s 3 attempt was off the mark, Rice grabbed the offensive rebound but his layup attempt also wouldn’t go.
After a Spencer fadeaway jumper put Loyola up 67-65, the two teams traded misses, then Rice spun past Spencer for a tough finish while drawing a foul with 32.9 seconds left. Rice missed the free throw, leaving it a two-point game, but Andrews missed a front-end of a 1-and-1 at the other end.
After a timeout, Bucknell appeared to have van der Heijden open on the baseline cut, but the pass was off the mark.
Loyola (Md.) 71, Bucknell 67
BUCKNELL (3-12)
van der Heijden 5-11 1-1 11, Screen 4-7 1-3 9, Edmonds 2-4 0-0 6, Funk 8-18 2-2 21, Rice 4-12 0-1 8, Timmerman 3-7 4-4 10, Motta 0-0 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 2-2 2, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-13 67.
LOYOLA (MD.) (8-6)
Dike 3-5 0-0 6, M.Ilic 4-9 0-0 9, Andrews 7-13 4-6 19, Jones 4-7 0-0 9, Spencer 11-18 2-2 26, Faure 1-3 0-2 2, V.Ilic 0-1 0-0 0, W.Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 6-10 71.
Halftime: Loyola (Md.) 35-32. 3-Point Goals: Bucknell 5-20 (Funk 3-9, Edmonds 2-4, van der Heijden 0-3, Rice 0-4), Loyola (Md.) 5-15 (Spencer 2-3, Jones 1-2, M.Ilic 1-3, Andrews 1-5, W.Jackson 0-1, Marshall 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 26 (Screen 7), Loyola (Md.) 32 (Faure 7). Assists: Bucknell 15 (Rice 7), Loyola (Md.) 15 (Jones, Spencer, V.Ilic 3). Total Fouls: Bucknell 15, Loyola (Md.) 13.