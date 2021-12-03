LEWISBURG — Kolby DePron scored a big win at 149 pounds, but Bucknell couldn't keep up with Michigan State on Friday.
The Spartans (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) handed the Bison (3-1, 0-0 EIWA) their first loss of the season, 23-10, by winning seven of 10 bouts.
Overall, all but three were decided by decision, with those coming by major decision.
DePron knocked off No. 33 Peyton Omania, a 2021 NCAA qualifier and two-time U23 Greco-Roman National Champion, by a 16-12 decision. The freshman jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the second period by registering a takedown and four-point near fall in quick succession. He then held off Omania's furious comeback bid in a back-and-forth third period.
MICHIGAN STATE 23, BUCKNELL 10
125: Julian Saldana (MSU) dec. Brandon Seidman, 4-2; 133: #10 Rayvon Foley (MSU) dec. Kurt Phipps, 7-0; 141: Matt Santos (MSU) dec. Chris Lanciano, 9-2; 149: Kolby DePron (BU) dec. #33 Peyton Omania, 16-12; 157: #22 Chase Saldate (MSU) maj. dec. Nick Delp, 11-1; 165: Caleb Fish (MSU) dec. #8 Zach Hartman, 9-5; 174: Jaden Fisher (BU) maj. dec. Nathan Jimenez, 13-4; 184: #27 Layne Malczewski (MSU) dec. Logan Deacetis, 9-6; 197: #20 Cam Caffey (MSU) maj. dec. Mason McCready, 12-3; 285: Luke Niemeyer (BU) dec. Brad Wilton (MSU), 11-5.
Extra Match
174: Marty Larkin (MSU) maj. dec. Nolan Springer, 12-4.