LEWISBURG — A lot can happen in 665 days. That’s why coach Ray Priore had no idea how his University of Pennsylvania football team would perform in its season opener Saturday night at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Field.
That’s how long it had been since the Quakers got onto the field for a game, after the Ivy League shut down its athletic programs last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One thing that Priore had going for him: he started mostly upperclassmen against a young Bison lineup dotted with freshmen and sophomores.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect,” Priore said. “Over half of our roster had never been on a road trip before.”
There was enough experience, and a big size advantage up front, for Penn to roll to a 30-6 nonconference win and send Bucknell to its third loss in as many outings this season.
The Bison (0-3) led 6-3 after one quarter, but the Quakers dominated the second period to go into halftime up 16-6.
“We knew that we could compete with Penn,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “It was good to see that (scoring) drive and first-quarter lead.
“It didn’t start out great with us not getting the first down (on fourth-and-1 at the Bison 27 on their second series), which was a gamble on my part, but I’ve always been aggressive early in the game in those moments. and our defense stiffened up and we held them to three points which is not a killer and then to be able to come back and have that success.’’
Cecchini said as the game wore on Penn’s defensive line versus the Bison offensive line began to take its toll, especially the 6-foot-2, 275-pound senior Prince Emil.
“He was one of the better defenders in the Ivy League, and he was in our backfield and really disrupted a lot,” Cecchini said. “That started to take its toll.”
Emil stuffed running back Danny Meuser for no gain on Cecchini’s early gamble, and the Quakers (1-0) went on top with a 20-yard field goal by Daniel Karrash with 11:28 left in the first quarter.
Priore said: “I was a little bit surprised that they went for it there, but we wanted to get the touchdown, but we had to settle for a field goal.”
Bucknell’s offense found some life with its scoring drive which covered 83 yards in 15 plays, and was capped by Meuser’s 4-yard run off right tackle.
An 18-yard pass from quarterback Tyler Bennett to wide receiver Dominic Lyles for a first down, kept the drive going. The PAT failed, but the home team had a 6-3 lead with 7:53 left in the opening quarter.
Meuser, who got the start after the team lost the top three running backs (Jared Cooper, Coleman Bennett and Rushawn Baker) to injury, led the Bison with 90 yards on 21 carries.
The visitors dominated the second quarter, producing 182 yards of total offense to the Bison’s 52.
Penn quarterback John Quinnelly’s 44-yard bomb for a TD was sandwiched by a pair of Karrash field goals (24 and 32 yards) to lead the Quakers to the halftime advantage, and they were never seriously threatened.
“We kept on talking on the sideline about poise and control, and just to relax,” Priore said.