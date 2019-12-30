STONY BROOK, N.Y – Bucknell women's basketball fought its way back from multiple double-digit deficits, and forced two overtime periods before falling to Stony Brook 78-73 in the final non-league game on the schedule.
Bucknell (7-4) trailed for 42 minutes, but twice made key plays to extend the game past regulation.
An Abby Kapp 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first overtime sent the teams into double-overtime, where Stony Brook (12-1) outscored the Bison 12-7 to seal the win.
Taylor O'Brien scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting and a perfect 7-for-7 at the foul line. Ellie Mack added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Tessa Brugler supplied 10 points and eight rebounds.
Bucknell spent much of the contest attempting to recover from a rocky first quarter in which Stony Brook outscored the Bison 22-10 with 56.3 percent shooting and a 3-for-5 showing from 3-point range. A 12-2 Stony Brook run left the Bison trailing by double-digits as the game entered the second.
The Bison flipped the script in the second quarter by limiting the Seawolves to three makes and 0-for-4 from the arc. Meanwhile, Bucknell shot 50 percent and tacked on seven points at the free throw line to cut the deficit to three by halftime, outscoring the Seawolves 18-9 for the quarter.
Stony Brook opened the second half on a 9-2 run while Bucknell started 1-for-6 to extend the lead to double-digits once more. The Seawolves' momentum was halted when Kapp and O'Brien hit back-to-back threes that sparked a 7-0 Bison run. Mack hit a jumper with 16 seconds remaining to give the Bison a 41-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams shot over 50 percent in the fourth quarter, scoring a combined 37 points. Stony Brook managed to build a five-point lead with 2:16 left in the fourth, which was the largest lead by either team in those 10 minutes. Mack scored five points in the final two minutes, and a layup by O'Brien with 37 seconds left sent the game to overtime tied 59-59.
Scoring was sparse in the extra period, but the Seawolves possessed a 66-63 lead with seven seconds left. Kapp hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Bucknell to its first double-overtime since 2014.
In the second overtime, Stony Brook led 74-70 with 37 seconds left when O'Brien converted a 3-point play to get within one, but it was as close as the Bison would come before the final buzzer.
Bucknell opens Patriot League play on Thursday with a road trip to Army. The Bison have beaten the Black Knights six stragiht times.
Stony Brook 78, Bucknell 73, 2 OT.
Bucknell (7-4)
Taylor O'Brien 7-15 7-7 23; Ellie Mack 5-11 4-5 14; Tessa Brugler 4-11 2-2 10; Abby Kapp 3-11 0-0 9; Marly Walls 2-6 2-2 6; Tai Johnson 3-4 2-3 8; Carly Krsul 1-1 1-4 3; Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0; Autumn Ceppi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 18-23 73.
Stony Brook (12-1)
India Pagan 11-18 3-6 25; Anastasia Warren 5-10 0-0 13; Cheyenne Clark 3-8 3-3 9; Hailey Zeise 2-9 3-5 8; Gigi Gonzalez 1-3 2-2 5; Victoria Johnson 4-10 5-7 14; Oksana Gouchie-Provencher 2-3 0-0 4; Jonae Cox 0-5 0-0 0; Mckenzie Bushee 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 16-23 78.
Halftime: Stony Brook, 31-28. Regulation: Tied, 59-59. 3-point field goals: Bucknell 5-16 (O'Brien 2-3; Mack 0-4; Kapp 3-8; Walls 0-1); Stony Brook 6-19 (Warren 3-6; Zeise 1-6; Gonzalez 1-2; Johnson 1-2; Cox 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 33 (Mack and Brugler, 8 each); Stony Brook 48 (Clark 16). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Walls 4); Stony Brook 18 (Warren and Zeise, 5 each). Steals: Bucknell 13 (O'Brien, Brugler and Johnson, 3 each); Stony Brook 5 (Clark 2). Blocks: Bucknell 1 (Brugler 1); Stony Brook 3 (Clark 2). Turnovers: Bucknell 14, Stony Brook 16. Teams fouls: Bucknell 24, Stony Brook 20. Fouled out: Brugler. Technical fouls: none. A-2,488.