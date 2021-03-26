When the Bucknell football team walked off the field following a season-ending loss Nov. 23, 2019, there were some mixed emotions.
Sure, there was disappointment, but there was also excitement. The Bison won two of their three final games, which put them in position to have a chance at playing for the Patriot League title in their first year under coach Dave Cecchini.
“The transition year between coaching staffs can be hard,” senior linebacker Simeon Page said. “We came out really good, and we’re building something good.”
There was a lot to look forward to as the team began thinking of the 2020 season. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit, which forced the cancellation of spring practice and the fall season in 2020.
“It’s been a crazy experience to say the very least,” Page said.
“It’s been insane, in all honesty,” senior offensive lineman P.J. Barr said. “It’s been one hell of a roller coaster from not knowing if we were going to have a season to then getting recruited for grad school while preparing for the season.”
Barr is planning to work on a master’s degree in educational leadership while playing his fifth-year of football — every NCAA athlete was given an extra year of eligibility — at Maine next season, with the hope of becoming a college football coach at some point.
First, Barr and his Bucknell teammates have a spring football season, which begins Saturday when the Bison host Lafayette at 4 p.m. Bucknell was scheduled to host the Leopards last week, but that game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in Lafayette’s program.
“We’re looking at over 480 days since we last played a football game,” Cecchini said. “That’s a long time. We’re champing at the bit to finally get our opportunity.”
Now the question is whether the Bison still have the momentum they built nearly 18 months ago.
“It’s really hard to say; we’ll find out when we get there,” Page said. “Mentally, the guys are ready to go even with limited practices. We want to compete and get back into it. Physically, we’ve been training hard to prepare our bodies. But preparing outside football is definitely different than inside a game.”
Cecchini added: “That’s the magic question. We’re all hoping, but none of us know for sure. I’m very happy with the health and morale of the team.”
“I’m excited about the direction of the program.”
New coordinator
Page has had a lot of coaches during his time with the Bison, and he got another new one heading into this season.
“I’m 23, and I’ve been at school and in the program longer than anyone except one or two managers,” Page said. “It’s really interesting, the coaching position turnover for myself. It’s pretty crazy.”
Ryan Manalac left Bucknell to become the linebackers coach the University of Pittsburgh in January.
“We lost a great defensive coordinator in Ryan Manalac,” Cecchini said. “He had a great opportunity to move up to the FBS level. Anyone with talented assistants knows that’s an issue you have. Naturally, you expect that to happen in the offseason, not just before the season starts.”
Page said he got the call while he was at home in Utah that Manalac was leaving.
“I was disappointed, but I’m happy for him and the opportunity he has,” Page said.
Isaac Collins, who was Bucknell’s defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator, took over as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
“Me and the other linebackers were a little nervous,” Page said. “I’d dealt with coach Collins previously from him being in the program, but not super closely. For me and the others in the linebacker room, coach Collins has exceeded our expectations.
“He’s done a really good job of melding aspects of Manalac’s schemes with his own. I couldn’t be happier with him as my coach.”
Cecchini pointed out that Collins was previously a successful defensive coordinator at The Citadel and Holy Cross, among many other coaching positions.
“He also has great knowledge of our personnel and terminology,” the coach said. “Having coach Collins onboard was a godsend.”
Facing the Leopards
Lafayette opened its season March 13 with a 24-10 win over Colgate, giving the Leopards a leg up on Bucknell and Lehigh — which lost its openers — in the Patriot League South.
“We’re trying to play catch-up,” Cecchini said. “We have veterans and a great group of senior leaders. The experience we have will hopefully even the playing field.”
The Leopards rushed for 171 yards and threw for 169 in their win over the Raiders.
“They’re going to try to run the ball,” Page said. “We watched the Colgate game, and our film against them. I give them props; this might be the best team they’ve put together since I’ve been here.
“Our defense takes a lot of pride in being run stoppers first and then pass stoppers.”
Defensively, Lafayette is led by defensive lineman Malik Hamm, the 2019 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.
“I always want to be one of the best, or the best,” Barr said. “I’ll get a chance to showcase that against Lafayette’s defensive end, who is the reigning Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and the preseason Defensive Player of the Year. That’s an opportunity I cherish.”
Cecchini said the biggest improvement a team has during a season is often between its first and second games, and that’s where the Leopards are.
“We’ve got to act like it’s not our first game in 480 days,” Cecchini said. “Most teams show the most improvement between Week 1 and Week 2, and that’s where Lafayette is now. Lafayette won its opener because they made fewer mistakes on the whole. We have to do our best to limit our first-game mistakes, as well.
“Hopefully our senior leadership and all the experience we have will allow us to avoid those pitfalls.”
The winner of the Patriot League South advances to the Patriot League title game, so Saturday’s contest takes on extra importance.
“We have an opportunity right off the bat to play what amounts to a championship game,” Cecchini said. “We have two games to determine the winner of our division.
“There’s no warm-up, no preseason. We’re getting right into it.”