BRONX, N.Y. — The Bucknell football team dropped a 31-14 decision to Fordham on Saturday at Jack Coffey Field in the 2019 finale for both teams.
The Rams scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to down the Bison. Bucknell wrapped up the season, its first under coach Dave Cecchini, tied for third in the Patriot League standings with a 3-3 record. This is the first time since 2014 the Bison finished in the Patriot League’s top three.
“There are a lot of positive things to take away from this season,” Cecchini said. “We started the season pretty much unanimously picked to finish last in the Patriot League and finished 3-3. In the three games we lost, we had a lead and couldn’t hold it together. We’re close, and we’re bringing everyone back next year.”
Down 14-10 at halftime, Fordham regained the lead thanks to a 17-play, 99-yard scoring drive that chewed 7:01 off the clock in the third quarter. The Rams then tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter’s final six minutes to bring the final score to 31-14.
Bucknell’s defense accounted for both touchdowns: a Rick Mottram fumble return and a Micah Dennis interception return that took place in a 30-second span during the final two minutes of the first half. Gerrit Van Itallie had a big game, posting 10 tackles. Mottram reached the double digits in tackles for the fourth-straight game, finishing with a game-best 11 to become the first Bison to eclipse 100 in a single season since 2014.
In total, Bucknell’s defense posted seven sacks.
Fordham 31, Bucknell 14
Bucknell (3-8) 0 14 0 0 — 14
Fordham (4-8) 7 3 7 14 — 31
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
F-Tim DeMorat 3 run (Andrew Mevis kick)
Second quarter
F-FG Mevis 44
BU-Rick Mottram 4 fumble recovery return (Tyler Keiser kick)
BU-Micah Dennis 39 interception return (Keiser kick)
Third quarter
F-Trey Sneed 1 run (Mevis kick)
Fourth quarter
F-Sneed 15 run (Mevis kick)
F-Fotis Kokosioulis 27 pass from Tim DeMorat (Mevis kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Buck Ford
First downs 18 21
Rushes-net yards 21-29 45-38
Passing yards 230 241
Passing 28-50-0 25-38-1
Fumbles-lost 4-3 3-1
Penalties-yards 7-46 10-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bucknell: Chad Freshnock 10-66; Alex Barnard 4-(-4); John Chiarolanzio 2-(-13); Logan Bitikofer 3-(-20). Fordham: Trey Sneed 16-76, 2 TDs; Zach Davis 15-30; Tyriek Hopkins 1-4; Austin King 2-3; team 1-(-1); Andrew Mevis 1-(-17); Tim DeMorat 9-(-57), TD.
PASSING — Bucknell: Bitikofer 28-50-0 for 230 yards; Chiarolanzio 0-0-0; Fordham: Tim DeMorat 23-32-1 for 228 yards, TD; Austin King 2-6-0 for 13 yards.
RECEIVING — Bucknell: John McGuire 7-65; Dominic Lyles 2-51; Connor Holmes 7-39; Alex Twiford 2-32; Brandon Sanders 3-18; Freshnock 6-13; Dylan DeMarco 1-12. Fordham: DeQuece Carter 10-87; Joe Ferraro 4-49; Hamze El-Zayat 5-37; Sneed 4-29; Fotis Kokosioulis 1-27; Jack Lynch 1-12.