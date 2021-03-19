Bucknell’s second football game in as many weeks has been postponed due to a positive COVID test within Lafayette’s program.
The Bison were scheduled to host the Leopards at 4 p.m. Saturday. Lafayette and Bucknell officials will work with the Patriot League to reschedule the game in the coming weeks.
Bucknell’s scheduled opener with Fordham was also postponed on March 13. No make-up date has been set for that game yet. Bucknell is scheduled to travel to Lehigh on March 27.
Next week’s game is in jeopardy as well. Lehigh had its game with Holy Cross canceled this weekend due to a Tier 1 positive test in the Lehigh program.
Lafayette’s positive test was a Tier 1 test. According to the NCAA, “Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.”
It’s just one more setback for a program that’s been waiting since Novemeber of 2019 to get back in the field.
In a normal season, college football teams begin with weeks of camp before school starts. That obviously hasn’t been the case for the Bison.
“It’s been hectic,” senior offensive lineman P.J. Barr said. “We’re all used to having camp. We come here early and there’s no school, only football. ... Even when we started practice it was weird. It was an adjustment for the upperclassmen, where we were just starting practice but we still had to do school.”
Linebacker Simeon Page, who began his career at Bucknell as a January enrollee, took the fall 2020 semester off, which made his transition back to campus and football challenging.
“I hadn’t been back to school for 11 months. It’s harder than ever to be a student,” he said. “There’s been an array of challenges, such as how to keep guys motivated and engaged when at times there didn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel.”
That’s one thing that Barr and Page — two of Bucknell’s captains — have focused on, particularly with the freshmen.
“I don’t envy the freshman class in the slightest,” Barr said. “Freshman year is tough enough without a pandemic. I just wanted to hang out, spend time with them. I tried to reassure them that this isn’t going to be their whole college experience. They’ll have plenty of time to experience what college is like.”
With a limited number of practices before the season began, Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini and his staff had to make some tough decisions.
“It’s been the least physical preseason,” Cecchini said. “We made the decision to really lighten up on the amount of contact to keep the players fresh. We want to have all healthy bodies. We only have three games guaranteed right now, so we want to keep the players healthy as much as we can.
“It’s within our control to have more games.”
That’s made things a little difficult for Page, who has been a first team all-Patriot League selection each of the last two years.
“We’ve only had one full-contact practice since we’ve been back,” Page said. “I didn’t have an opportunity to fully tackle anybody. I haven’t tackled anybody in a year and a half.”
Barr, a second team all-Patriot League choice last year, said as a lineman he’s gotten plenty of contact, but the time off has done wonders for how he feels.
“The whole time I was home I was still training, as was most of the team,” Barr said. “My body feels great. It actually feels better than it usually does after a whole year off.”
Now the Bison have to wait one more week to take the field.