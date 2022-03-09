LEWISBURG — A large part of the reason Bucknell is hosting Navy tonight in a Patriot League women’s basketball semifinal is the play of the Bison’s three freshmen Monday in a quarterfinal win over rival Lehigh.
Isabella King scored a career- and game-high 19 points; Cecelia Collins had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists; and Remi Sisselman drilled a key 3-pointer early in the contest.
“Our freshmen took over,” Bucknell senior Taylor O’Brien said. “We’re really glad they were able to make those shots in big situations.”
The trio — led by Collins, who was named to the Patriot League second team and all-rookie team — has put together the most impactful season by a collective freshman class for the Bison since the 2015-16 season. That class — which included Kate Walker, Kaitlyn Slagus and Kyi English — graduated as the winningest class in Patriot League history.
“All three contribute,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “Obviously, we were excited to get them. All three were highly sought-after recruits, had a lot of options, could have gone to a lot of places.
“They’re three pieces of our top eight, nine rotation. If we’re going to continue to win, they’re going to be part of the reason why. ... It’s a great group. They have great chemistry, and they’re going to do big things in their career.”
Bucknell’s roster — similar to that of most college programs — is full of former high school stars, so the transition to Division I basketball can be tricky.
“It’s all about knowing your role and playing for your teammates,” senior Marly Walls said. “I came from high school as a 2,000-point scorer, and I stepped into a role where I’m a facilitator. I can go get a bucket if I need to, but I’m surrounded by four girls who can get a bucket just as well, if not better.”
“The biggest thing about the transition is being happy to do what the team needs. For me as a freshman, it was to play defense and pass the ball. For Remi or Bella, it might be we need a 3. They’re going to shoot a 3. It’s about knowing your role and fully embracing it.”
Collins, who was an all-state guard out of Scranton Prep, has started all 30 of the Bison’s games this season at power forward.
“She certainly is advanced,” Woodruff said. “What makes her advanced is her understanding of the game. She sees things and knows how to defeat it very quickly. I would put that at the top of her list, as well as her versatility. I challenge anybody to tell me what position is she. She’s all positions, and that makes her very, very valuable.”
Collins has played the most minutes on the team, is Bucknell’s second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, and is third on the team with 4.7 rebounds per game.
“I definitely didn’t expect the accolades that I’ve gotten,” Collins said. “But I really have to credit that to my coaches and teammates. I wouldn’t be in the position I am without them.”
Sisselman, the Long Island Player of the Year last year, has also appeared in every game. She scored in double figures twice, and is averaging 2.2 points per game.
“I think I’ve done well in the minutes that I’ve played,” Sisselman said. “It was definitely tough. Being the best player on Long Island, things came easy. Here, I’ve had to work for every little thing. You always have to give 110%. You can’t take a single possession off. ... I just have to focus on playing my role on the team.”
One of the difficulties for Sisselman has been going from 19 minutes one game to three the next. She has played double-digit minutes in 18 games.
“Your role can be really big one game and little the next game, so you always have to be ready,” Sisselman said.
Sisselman, who is shooting 34.8% from 3 this season, is 4-of-6 from beyond the arc over the Bison’s last two games.
“I try to make the most of my minutes,” Sisselman said. “I shoot before or after practice every day, and it’s been looking good recently. When I get the ball, I know to shoot it. My coaches and teammates have so much confidence in me.”
King, who was the New Hampshire Player of the Year last year, has started the last five games. During those five games, she has scored 57 of her 102 points. King has played in 22 of Bucknell’s 30 games this season.
“It’s been confidence,” King said. “The start of the season was definitely hard. I was new, and it was a big transition. As I got more minutes and started getting more comfortable, I started to know my role better and that definitely helped.”
After a Feb. 2 game against Boston University, King was averaging 1.7 points per game. Now she’s up to 4.6 points per game.
“Bella, two months ago was barely getting any (time),” Walls said. “Now for her to step up in (the quarterfinal) just shows how much she’s matured.”
In the quarterfinal win Monday, the freshmen scored 20 of Bucknell’s 32 points in the first and fourth quarters.
“They have made such tremendous strides from the beginning of the season until now,” O’Brien said. “They have matured so much. ... I’m so proud of how they’ve handled the stresses of being in these big situations.”
As the three have contributed in different ways at different points of the season, it has allowed the freshmen to celebrate each other.
“The three freshmen are super-close, and we all want the best for each other,” Sisselman said. “We’re happy when any one of us has success.”
Now they just hope they can keep it rolling.
“We’re all trying to live in the moment, and appreciate the opportunities we have in front of us,” Collins said.
“In our heads, we definitely want to get to the NCAAs,” King said. “Hopefully we can do it all four years, but in reality, even one year would be crazy. We want to win the Patriot League championship.”