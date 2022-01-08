LEWISBURG — Bucknell snapped a two-game losing streak with a 62-42 win over Loyola (Md.) in Patriot League women's basketball Saturday.
The Bison (10-4, 1-2 PL) notched their first conference win, holding the Greyhounds (3-9, 0-2 PL) to 18-for-46 (39.1%) shooting and forcing 17 turnovers.
"Defensively, we were very locked in today," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "Our defense was on point for most of the night, which really was the goal."
The Bison led by just one after the first quarter, but they stretched it to a 10-point advantage by halftime by limiting the Greyhounds to just nine points in both the first and second quarters. Bucknell shot 13-for-26 (50%) in the second half to collect its second victory by 20 or more points this season.
Bucknell allowed an average of 63 points in losses to Army and Navy to start league play.
"I thought we got back to more of our identity today, which was tough, physical, smart, together defense," Woodruff said. "Then figure it out on offense, get enough, grind it out."
Carly Krsul scored a team-high 14 points, while grabbing six rebounds and blocking two shots in 19 minutes off the bench for the Bison. Cecelia Collins scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds, recorded two steals and handed out seven assists without a turnover. Taylor O'Brien added 10 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks, Remi Sisselman and Julie Kulesza each hit two 3-pointers ,and Marly Walls had five points and five assists.
Lex Therien led Loyola with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
The Bison struggled shooting early, knocking down just 3 of 11 field goals over the first 10 minutes, but a pair of 3-pointers and a 4-of-11 shooting effort from the Greyhounds allowed Bucknell to carry a 10-9 leading into the second.
Bucknell held the Greyhounds to just 3-of-11 in the second quarter, and while the Bison percentage wasn't much better, they sunk three more from beyond the arc and forced three Loyola turnovers. Four Bison connected on 3 in the first half, including a 2-for-2 start from Remi Sisselman.
"We knew we had to come out and play defense," Collins said. "We need to make that our focal point."
Leading 20-18, Bucknell used an 8-0 run capped by a Collins layup with 42 seconds to go to grab its first double-digit lead of the contest.
The Greyhounds scored the first four points coming out of the locker rooms to pull within six, but it was as close as they'd get the rest of the way.
The Bison went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter and led by 17 with 42 seconds to play before the fourth.
"Today was the best we've done in a while, but it's not the best we can do," Woodruff said. "This is a starting-off point. No more steps backward. No more excuses. Let's just keep moving forward."
It was Bucknell's fifth consecutive win over Loyola, and the team improved to 5-1 at home with the victory.
Bucknell heads to league preseason favorite and defending tournament champion Lehigh on Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks (10-4, 2-1) lost to Holy Cross on Saturday.
"This league is wide open," Collins said. "We're going to take it one game at a time. Those two losses, they already happened. There's nothing we can do about it. ... We're just going to keep working every day in practice."
Bucknell 62, Loyola (Md.) 42
Loyola (3-9, 0-2) 42
Charia Roberts 2-4 0-0 4, Lex Therien 10-20 3-4 23, Taleah Dixon 3-6 0-0 6, Devyne Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Bri Rozzi 0-7 2-2 2, Caramina Tanedo 1-7 0-0 2, Keegan Douglas 2-2 0-0 5, Ava Therien 0-0 0-0 0, Bella Steidle 0-0 0-0 0, Emily McAteer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 5-6 42.
Bucknell (10-4, 1-2) 62
Emma Shaffer 0-2 4-6 4, Cecelia Collins 6-13 0-1 12, Taylor O'Brien 4-11 0-2 10, Marly Walls 1-5 2-2 5, Tai Johnson 1-3 2-2 5, Caroline Dingler 0-1 0-0 0, Carly Krsul 6-8 2-5 14, Remi Sisselman 2-2 0-0 6, Julie Kulesza 2-7 0-0 6, Isabella King 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 10-18 62.
Halftime: Bucknell 28-18. 3-point goals: Loyola 1-7 (Douglas 1-1, Rozzi 0-3, Tanedo 0-3); Bucknell 8-22 (Sisselman 2-2, O'Brien 2-3, Kulesza 2-7, Walls 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Dingler 0-1, Collins 0-4). Rebounds: Loyola 28 (L. Therien 14); Bucknell 36 (O'Brien 7). Assists: Loyola 12 (Rozzi 4); Bucknell 18 (Collins 7). Blocked shots: Loyola 2 (L. Therien 2); Bucknell 5 (O'Brien 2, Krsul 2). Steals: Loyola 3 (L. Therien 2); Bucknell 6 (Collins 2). Turnovers: Loyola 17; Bucknell 9. Total fouls: Loyola 18; Bucknell 10. A: 492.
