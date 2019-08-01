NEWTOWN SQUARE — Chris Tanabe, a rising junior on the Bucknell men’s golf team, won the 106th Pennsylvania Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Aronimink Golf Club.
Buoyed by a 28 on the opening nine of his second round, Tanabe posted a 5-under-par 205 over 54 holes to hold off Nate Menon — a member of Stanford’s 2019 national championship team — and Kansas State’s Kyle Vance by two strokes.
Tanabe led the field with 14 birdies, and it was his lone eagle that got him going in the second round. After opening with a 1-under 69 on Monday, Tanabe holed out for eagle from the fairway at the par-4 first hole in Tuesday’s middle round. He later birdied holes 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 for a 7-under 28 on the outward nine.
Tanabe ended up with a second-round 65 to give him a three-shot lead entering the final 18 on Wednesday. He continued his dominance on the first hole with a birdie to start the day, and then back-to-back birdies at 6 and 7 moved him to 8-under for the championship, and gave him a commanding five-stroke advantage atop a talented leaderboard. Tanabe canceled a bogey at 10 with a birdie at the par-5 16th hole.