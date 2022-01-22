WORCESTER, Mass. — Andrew Funk got a couple of proverbial monkeys off his back Saturday, and the second one meant more to the Bucknell senior.
The first one came midway through the first half when Funk became the 44th Bison in men's basketball program history to score 1,000 points.
"It was very cool to achieve," Funk said. "What was more important at the time was the team was playing well."
The second one came when the final buzzer sounded and Bucknell emerged with a 68-65 win over Holy Cross for its first Patriot League win of the season.
"We've had a lot of close games, and we couldn't get over the hump," Funk said. "It's a relief to get the first one over. Now we're going to build on this."
Funk finished with 14 points, Xander Rice scored a team-high, 16 and Andre Screen had his first career double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Bison (4-16, 2-7) won.
The Bison received critical minutes off the bench from Ian Motta, Malachi Rhodes and Alex Timmerman. Motta hit double figures for the second straight game with 12 points, all coming in the first half when the Bison played the final seven minutes without Funk after he picked up his second foul. Rhodes had six points and a career-high 10 rebounds in 17 minutes. Alex Timmerman tallied six points and contributed to two key defensive stops in the final minute.
"We got contributions from all over the place," Funk said. "Ian, a freshman, came off the bench and got us double digits. ... All the guys are gaining more confidence, which bodes well for us."
Holy Cross (3-14, 1-4) was carried by Gerrale Gates, who tallied 32 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.
Bucknell snapped an eight-game losing streak and an 11-game road slide dating back to last season.
“I’m really happy that our guys were rewarded with a victory,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “They have been working very hard, but just couldn’t get over the hump in the last few weeks. There were a lot of things we did well today and some things not so well, but we made winning plays with the game on the line in the last few minutes, and it feels great to go home with a victory.”
Bucknell led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but that margin was just four at the half, and then Gates scored the first eight points of the second half to put the Crusaders in front for the first time. Holy Cross led by as many as six on a couple of occasions, but a big three-point play by Screen got the Bison going again, and it was a back-and-forth game over the final 12 minutes.
Down 52-50 after a pair of Gates free throws, Bucknell surged in front with a 7-0 run. Funk delivered a beautiful screen and roll bounce pass to Timmerman for a tying layup, Rice converted a 3-point play after a drive to the basket, and Funk’s turnaround jumper gave the Bison a 57-52 lead with 6:06 to play.
Nolan Dorsey, who scored 13 points, hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 58-57 Holy Cross lead with 3:32 to go. Moments later, Funk hit a step-back 3-pointer from the left corner that gave the Bison the lead for good.
Screen’s dunk after an offensive rebound made it 62-58 with 2:20 left, but Judson Martindale answered with a three. Funk and Gates traded buckets to keep the lead at one, and then in the final minute Screen, playing with four fouls, blocked Gates’ reverse layup attempt. Rice rebounded and knocked down two free throws for a three-point lead with 22.8 seconds left. After another stop, Screen made a pair of free throws for a five-point lead with less than five seconds to play.
Funk’s 1,000th point came in transition at the 10:33 mark of the first half, and gave the Bison a 20-9 lead.
Bucknell 68, Holy Cross 65
Bucknell (4-16, 1-7) 68
Xander Rice 5-11 4-7 16, Andrew Funk 6-14 0-0 14, Andre Screen 2-6 8-11 12, Elvin Edmonds IV 1-4 0-0 2, Jake van der Heijden 0-2 0-0 0, Ian Motta 4-5 2-4 12, Alex Timmerman 3-4 0-0 6, Malachi Rhodes 3-6 0-0 6, Josh Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Adoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-22 68.
Holy Cross (3-14, 1-4) 65
Gerrale Gates 11-24 10-13 32, Kyrell Luc 3-11 1-2 8, Malcolm Townsel 1-4 2-2 4, Caleb Kenney 0-1 0-0 0, Bo Montgomery 0-5 0-0 0, Nolan Dorsey 5-6 3-4 13, Judson Martindale 3-12 0-0 8, Michael Rabinovich 0-0 0-0 0, DaJion Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 13-17 65.
Halftime: Bucknell 36-32. 3-point goals: Bucknell 6-17 (Motta 2-3, Rice 2-4, Funk 2-6, van der Heijden 0-1, Edmonds 0-3); Holy Cross 6-13 (Dorsey 3-4, Martindale 2-5, Luc 1-2, Montgomery 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 44 (Screen 13, Rhodes 10); Holy Cross 31 (Gates 13). Assists: Bucknell 7 (three tied with 2); Holy Cross 11 (Gates 5). Blocked shots: Bucknell 6 (Edmonds 2); Holy Cross 5 (Rabinovich 2, Kenney 2). Steals: Bucknell 5 (Screen 2); Holy Cross 8 (Luc 3). Turnovers: Bucknell 20; Holy Cross 15. Total fouls: Bucknell 16; Holy Cross 20. Technical fouls: Martindale. A: 191.