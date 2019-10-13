HAMILTON, N.Y. — Bucknell earned its first win of the season — and first under coach Dave Cecchini — with a 32-14 victory over Colgate on Saturday.
Bolstered by a strong defensive performance and a pair of touchdowns by freshman Alex Barnard, the Bison downed the defending Patriot League champion Raiders for the first time since 2013.
“When it was time to make plays, we stepped up and made plays,” Cecchini said. “I’ll give our team all the credit in the world. They do not quit. They keep fighting. Without fail, they’ve embraced the changes we’ve been making. It was a hard lesson to lose a 14-point lead last week against Holy Cross, but we were a better team for it today in Hamilton, New York. When adversity struck, we answered the call this time.”
Logan Bitikofer orchestrated a Bison offense that posted 359 yards of total offense, going 18-of-29 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Dominic Lyles (81), Brandon Sanders (64) and Jared Cooper (51) all surpassed 50 receiving yards while Cooper added a game-best 76 rushing yards on 21 carries.
Simeon Page led Bucknell’s defense with 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Page also returned a fumble for a touchdown with 44 seconds remaining.
The Bison (1-5, 1-1 PL) raced out to an early 14-0 lead, with Barnard finding the end zone on their first two possessions.
Barnard’s first touchdown, a 13-yard catch, came at the first quarter’s 11:12 mark. His second, a 16-yard scamper on a third-and-9, came with 6:17 left to play in the opening frame. They were the first two touchdowns of his collegiate career.
The Raiders (0-7, 0-2 PL) got one back, taking advantage of a short field following a Bucknell fumble during a punt return. A 13-yard Malik Twyman touchdown rush capped the abbreviated drive, which covered 22 yards in three plays.
Handling kicking duties for the first time since his sophomore year, All-American punter Alex Pechin made two field goals in the second quarter to extend the Bison’s advantage to 20-7. During each of those drives, Bitikofer completed a 30-yard pass, first to Cooper and then to Sanders.
Through the first half, the Bison held significant advantages in total offense (258-127), first downs (14-5) and third-down conversions (4-of-8 to 1-of-6).
Colgate put together a scoring drive on its first possession of the third quarter, covering 74 yards in nine plays.
With its lead trimmed to 20-14, Bucknell immediately responded with a scoring drive of its own. That drive was extended by Pechin, who faked a punt and ran for 12 yards on a fourth-and-1 at midfield. Sanders outleaped his defender to haul in a 13-yard touchdown pass to cap the eight-play, 61-yard drive.
Bucknell 32, Colgate 14
Bucknell 14 6 6 6 — 32
Colgate 7 0 7 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
B-Alex Barnard 14 pass from Logan Bitikofer (Alex Pechin kick)
B-Barnard 16 run (Pechin kick)
C-Malik Twyman 13 run (Chris Puzzi kick)
Second quarter
B-FG, Pechin 38
B-FG, Pechin 29
Third quarter
C-Twyman 1 run (Puzzi kick)
B-Brandon Sanders 13 pass from Bitikofer (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
B-Simeon Page 12 fumble return (kick blocked)
TEAM STATISTICS
B C
First downs 22 19
Rushes-yards 33-109 39-103
Passing 18-29-0 17-29-0
Passing yards 250 202
Total offense 359 305
Penalties-yards 4-40 9-71
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bucknell: Jared Cooper 21-76; Alex Barnard 3-19, TD; Alex Pechin 1-12; Logan Bitikofer 7-11; TEAM 1-minus-9. Colgate: Malik Twyman 9-55, 2 TDs; Alex Mathews 6-17; Nick Diaco 2-16; Grant Breneman 19-12; Abu Daramy-Swaray 2-8; Jake Froschauer 1-minus-5.
PASSING — Bucknell: Bitikofer 18-29-0, for 250 yards, 2 TDs. Colgate: Breneman 17-28-0, for 202 yards; Myles Bradley 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Bucknell: Dominic Lyles 7-81; Brandon Sanders 5-64, TD; Cooper 4-51; Steven Walier 1-41; Barnard 1-13, TD. Colgate: Garrett Oakley 9-123; Nick Gill 3-38; Daramy-Swaray 1-21; Mike Bevino 1-11; Twyman 1-6; Diaco 1-2; Mathews 1-1.