The Daily Item
Bucknell graduate Bryson Johnson was promoted to assistant coach with the George Mason men’s basketball program, George Mason coach Dave Paulsen announced Monday.
Johnson was previously a graduate manager and interim assistant coach under Paulsen.
“Bryson did a phenomenal job throughout this past season as an interim assistant coach,” Paulsen said. “He embraced the challenge of his new role and grew every day. He absolutely loves to be in the gym with our guys, and is one of the best on-court development coaches I’ve seen.”
Johnson played for Paulsen when Paulsen was the coach at Bucknell.
“He has a bright, bright future ahead of him as a college basketball coach,” Paulsen said. “He was a great player for me at Bucknell, and one of the absolute best leaders I’ve had the fortune to coach. I knew at that point he’d be a future star in our profession.”
The 14th-leading scorer in Bucknell history, Johnson recorded 1,384 points in his collegiate career, and helped the Bison reach a pair of NCAA Tournaments.