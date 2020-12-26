Cameron Ayers had a tough decision to make over the summer.
The 2014 Bucknell graduate wanted to continue playing professional basketball, but the prospect of going to Europe by himself during the global coronavirus pandemic wasn’t very appealing.
“I had a couple of offers to go back to Europe,” Ayers said. “I actually had an offer from the same team I played on last year with (2018 Bucknell graduate) Nana (Foulland). But (Trefl Sopot in Poland) wanted me there in early July, which was too early for me.
“I didn’t get any other offers I liked, and especially with COVID I didn’t want to go by myself.”
Ayers was also in contact over the summer with a good friend of his, Jimmy Fenerty, who is an assistant men’s basketball coach at Temple, about taking on a role with the Owls.
“I always knew I wanted to get into coaching in some capacity,” Ayers said. “Jimmy and I have been talking about it for a couple years. He actually wanted me to come coach with him when he was at Lafayette.”
In addition to Ayers’ friendship with Fenerty, he also had a connection with Temple head coach Aaron McKie. McKie played for Ayers’ father, Randy, when Randy Ayers was the Philadelphia 76ers coach.
Ayers said he talked to several of his former coaches and teammates before deciding to become a graduate assistant with the Owls.
“I still think I can play, but this is the best opportunity for me now,” Ayers said. “It’s a good opportunity to see if I actually like coaching — a trial run.”
Six years after graduating from Bucknell with a bachelor’s degree in economics, Ayers is working toward his master’s degree in higher education.
“I probably should have majored in education, because I find that really interesting,” Ayers said. “School isn’t too bad, but it’s funny because I always told myself I would never go back to school.”
Ayers is one of three graduate assistants for the Owls this season, joining 2018 Colgate graduate Sean O’Brien and 2010 Temple graduate Ryan Brooks.
“All three of these young men were standout college players who also played professionally overseas,” McKie said before the season. “They will be a real help for us behind the scenes, especially in this crazy season we are about to embark on.”
Ayers said they were older than traditional grad assistants are.
“We all have playing experience and think about the game differently,” Ayers said. “We’re not the most athletic guys, at least Sean and I, with the league we played in. But we bring the IQ side of basketball to guys who have more athleticism to work with.”
As a graduate assistant, Ayers has to do a lot of “grunt work,” such as packing equipment, driving players and picking up meals and vitamins.
“It’s whatever the guys need, kind of a Swiss Army Knife,” Ayers said. “The grunt work isn’t always glorious. Growing up, I always respected people who don’t get as much credit as they should. I don’t mind it. Everyone is important to the team, and I’m making sure what has to get done, gets done.”
The other parts of his job are more enjoyable. The graduate assistants and walk-ons scrimmage the scholarship players, and Ayers pointed out his team is 2-1 so far this season.
In addition to running shooting drills and working with players, Ayers also helps prepare scouting reports with associate head coach Monte Ross, who was Delaware’s former head coach.
“Scouting is fun,” Ayers said. “I’ve always enjoyed watching games and players, and evaluating players since back when I was in high school.”
Ayers said there were some similarities between scouting as a player and as a coach.
“It’s kind of the same in how I watch people,” he said. “What’s hard is taking what I’m thinking, relaying it to the players, and then having them do what I was thinking. It’s a challenge, but it’s one I’ll get better at with time.”
Ayers said he’s enjoying his initial foray into the coaching ranks with Temple (1-1), but the focus this year is on improvement — both personal and for the Owls.
“I just want to develop as coach,” Ayers said. “I’ve always thought as a player. I probably still think as a player. I need to get out of that and think as a coach. That’s a challenge for me because I know I can still play.
“I like to compete, and I think I always will. I’m 29 now, and I’ll probably still be competitive when I’m 70.”
The Owls return to the court Wednesday when they host SMU at 2 p.m.
“I think we’ll surprise some people this year,” Ayers said. “We’re super young and talented ... If they all buy-in and continue to work hard — if not next year — in two or three years when the freshmen are junior we’ll be a very, very good team.”