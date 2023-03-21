LEWISBURG — John Griffin III, who led Bucknell to the NCAA tournament twice as a player and twice as an assistant coach, has been named the new head coach of his alma mater's men's basketball program.
Griffin, a 2008 graduate, spent the last four seasons as associate head coach at St. Joseph's University.
“I am honored and excited for the chance to lead the men's basketball program at Bucknell University,” said Griffin. “As an alum, the success of Bucknell Athletics resonates with me on a deep level, and I look forward to bringing the Patriot League championship back to Sojka Pavilion. I am humbled to represent the Bucknell campus and Lewisburg community with a competitive spirit of pride and passion. I especially would like to thank President John Bravman, athletic director Jermaine Truax, and deputy athletic director Tim Pavlechko for entrusting me with this opportunity.”
Griffin, who will become Bucknell's 22nd head coach, spent four years as a student-athlete and four more as an assistant coach. During that time, Bucknell went 178087 overall and 102-26 in Patriot League games. The Bison also went to the NCAA tournament four times, in 2005, 2006, 2017 and 2018.
“John Griffin is a rising star in the college basketball coaching ranks, and I am tremendously excited to welcome him back to Bucknell as our next head coach,” said Jermaine Truax, Bucknell's director of athletics and recreation. “As the son of a coach, John has always had a bright mind for the game of basketball, which was on full display during his playing days at Bucknell and now as a coach. John’s energy and passion and his engaging personality has translated to success both as a recruiter and as a leader of high-level student-athletes on and off the court.”
Griffin comes from a deep-rooted basketball family. Griffin's father, John Griffin II, was head coach at Siena from 1982-86 and at Saint Joseph’s from 1990-95. Griffin’s younger brother, Matt, played basketball at Rider and Boston University and is now an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast.
During his Bucknell career, Griffin scored 1,084 points, was a captain as a senior and earned First Team All-Patriot honors. Griffin still ranks third all-time in 3-pointers at the school with 220. He played in a then-school record 127 games.
During his first two seasons, he was a key reserve on Bison squads that defeated Kansas and Arkansas in the first round of the 2005 and 2006 NCAA Tournaments. The Kansas win was Bucknell's and the Patriot League's first NCAA Tournament victory. The 2005-06 squad finished 27-5 overall (14-0 in the league) and earned the school's first national top-25 ranking and was a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. According to Truax's office it is considered to be the best-ever men's basketball team at Bucknell.
Bucknell was 85-42 (44-12 in the league) when Griffin was a player. After college he played professionally in Germany, Slovakia, England and Italy, earning Player of the Year honors in the German Pro B division with Crailsheim in 2008-09 before suffering a torn ACL.
Griffin was video coordinator and participated in team practices and pregame warmups with the Indiana Pacers in 2010-11 and played his final pro season in Italy in 2011-12. He went on to be director of basketball operations at Rider in 2012 before returning to Bucknell in April 2015. During his tenure as an assistant coach, Bucknell won four regular season league titles and two Patriot League Tournament titles.
In 2010-11, Griffin worked with the Indiana Pacers as a video coordinator. In addition to his video responsibilities, he participated in team practices and pregame warmups and conducted statistical analysis to help the coaching staff prepare scouting reports.
After playing his final pro season in Italy in 2011-12, Griffin was hired as the director of basketball operations at Rider in June 2012. He was promoted to assistant coach in 2013 and had been in that position for two seasons before returning to Bucknell. In his final season at Rider, the Broncs finished 21-12 overall, 15-5 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and played in the CBI postseason tournament.
In April 2019, Griffin was named associated head coach at Saint Joseph University, his father's alma mater.
“I was extremely happy with the high-quality pool of candidates in this search, which is a meaningful indicator that Bucknell men’s basketball is still very much viewed as one of the top mid-major programs in the country, and John is uniquely positioned to bring Bucknell back to prominence,” said Truax.
Griffin is married to the former Brianna Gauthier, who was a women’s basketball student-athlete at Mount St. Mary’s and later served as an assistant coach at Manhattan. The Griffins have three young sons, John Joseph IV, Charles, and Landon.