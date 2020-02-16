The Daily Item
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Autumn Ceppi scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Bucknell women’s basketball to a thrilling 60-57 victory over American at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. Saturday afternoon.
Ellie Mack also scored in double figures with 12, and both Ally Johnson and Taylor O’Brien added nine apiece.
Bucknell (18-6 overall, 11-2 Patriot League) led by as many as 11 in the second half before American rallied, missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
The Bison struggled from the floor in the second quarter, allowing the Eagles to take the lead, but Bucknell used a 7-0 half-ending run to take a five-point lead at halftime.
Bucknell limited American to just two field goals in the third quarter, and pushed its lead to double digits behind Ceppi, who scored seven points in the third quarter.
American cut the lead to three on five different occasions in the fourth quarter, but the Bison had an answer offensively each time.
The Eagles (9-14, 4-8) had one final chance, when Bucknell missed two foul shots with 16 seconds left in the game, but the game-tying 3 missed at the buzzer.
Johnson provided a career-high six assists, and both Mack and O’Brien grabbed five boards. Mack also provided a career-high four blocks. Abby Kapp finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Bucknell returns to Sojka Pavilion next week to take on Holy Cross on Wednesday.
Bucknell 60, American 57
Bucknell (18-6)
Autumn Ceppi 9-12 2-3 20; Ellie Mack 6-9 0-0 12; Ally Johnson 4-7 0-0 9; Taylor O’Brien 2-11 4-4 9; Abby Kapp 3-10 0-2 8; Emma Shaffer 1-3 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 0-3 0-0 0; Gia Hayes 0-0 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 6-9 60.
American (9-14) 57
Kaitlyn Marenyi 7-12 3-3 20; Maddie Doring 4-7 2-2 12; Jade Edwards 3-12 3-4 9; Morgan Bartner 2-4 0-0 5; Indeya Sanders 1-7 0-0 2; Emily Fisher 2-3 3-4 7; TaeKenya Cleveland 1-2 0-0 2; Taylor Brown 04 0-0 0; Laura Graytok 0-1 0-0 0; Karia Vres 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-13 57.
Halftime: BU, 29-24. 3-point field goals: BU 4-12 (Mack 0-2; Johnson 1-3 O’Brien 1-3; Kapp 2-4); American 6-19 (Marenyi 3-5; Doring 2-4; Edwards 0-6; Bartner 1-1; Sanders 0-1; Brown 0-2). Rebounds: BU 32 (Ceppi 7); American 32 (Edwards 9); Assists: BU 15 (Johnston 6); American 12 (Sanders 5); Blocks: BU 6 (Mack 4); American 5 (five with one); Steals: BU 5 (Kapp 2); American 7 (Sanders 4). Turnovers: BU 12, American 12. Team fouls: BU 10, American 13. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A: 536.