LEWISBURG — With 1.5 seconds left in Wednesday's game, Marly Walls chewed her ever-present gum, and thought about her defensive assignment.
"I was thinking it was definitely coming to the girl I was guarding, and she'd be looking for a 3, so I needed to be in her face," Walls said.
The Bucknell senior guard was tasked with guarding Lehigh star Mackenzie Kramer as the Bison clung to a two-point lead.
Kramer, who entered the game third in the Patriot League in scoring, got the inbounds pass, but Walls tipped the ball away.
"As soon as I got that tip, I knew there was no way she gets it off," Walls said. "I knew the time and with the way she fumbled it, there was no way she got it off."
Kramer, who scored 27 points, gathered the ball and banked in a 3-pointer, but the shot came just after the buzzer, allowing Bucknell to grab a 56-54 win in Patriot League women's basketball.
"What's the most anxious you can be?" Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said of the final moments. "That's how I felt anyway."
Bucknell (18-7, 9-5) didn't seem poised to grab a season sweep of the Mountain Hawks early on. Lehigh (17-7, 9-4) held Bucknell to 30.3% percent shooting in the first half, and took an 11-point lead into halftime.
"In the locker room, we had to check ourselves," Bucknell senior Taylor O'Brien said. "We just had to say, 'This is our game.' We knew we weren't playing up to our standards."
O'Brien and the Bison started the second half well. O'Brien scored 12 of her career-high 27 points in the third quarter.
"I'm really proud of how everybody played today," O'Brien said. "I stepped up in a time of need. We came out of halftime, and we knew we had to pick it up if we wanted to win. I tried to bring the energy.
"If somebody was going to bring the energy, it had to be me and Marly. We had to be the captains."
The Mountain Hawks had no way to stop O'Brien in the third quarter. At one point, O'Brien was tackled near the Bucknell bench, but popped up with a big smile on her face.
"The girl who tackled me is one of my friends," O'Brien said. "She was like, 'Oh my god, are you OK?' I was like, 'Yeah, I'm fine.' I didn't hit anything. I caught myself with my hand. I wasn't hurt. If I was hurt, I probably wouldn't have been smiling."
In addition to O'Brien's offensive outburst, the Bison locked in on defense. Lehigh started the third quarter 1-of-6 from the field with eight turnovers through nearly seven minutes of the period.
"The defense in the second half was spectacular," Woodruff said. "To me, that was the story of the game."
Carly Krsul scored four points of her 14 points in the third quarter, including a layup off a drive to tie the score at 39 as part of an 18-5 Bucknell run.
"We just talked about one stop and one score," Woodruff said. "We were down 11 at the half, and there's no 11-point plays, all those cliches. We just wanted to get a stop and score as often as we could. If we stack those, you can go on a run and be right back in it."
After allowing 34 first-half points, the Bison held the Mountain Hawks to five third-quarter points.
"It wasn't really any adjustments," Woodruff said. "It was doing the things we talked about before the game, that we didn't do (in the first half)."
The Bison also went to a shorter rotation, with seven players seeing significant time in the second half after 11 played in the first half.
"I liked how we started the half," Woodruff said. "We put Tai (Johnson) in ... I just wanted us to get off to a good start defensively, and Tai gives us pretty consistent defense.
"The way the half started, we looked so comfortable defensively. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, we said, 'We're going to shorten this rotation.' I had a conversation with Marly, and said, 'Listen, really control the tempo.'"
Walls, who had a game-high five assists and four of Bucknell's 13 steals, said the change in tempo seemed to benefit the Bison, and was a tactic they used in an 11-point win at Lehigh in January.
"I didn't question it all," Walls said. "We played a very slow-ball game against them the first time, which proved to work. Him saying that, I think it was smart. Their game is transition. They love to get up the floor and get up shots. Us slowing it down really changed the game."
Bucknell's biggest lead was four points after Krsul made a pair of free throws with 1:18 left. The Bison didn't score again, and Kramer hit a layup to half Lehigh's deficit with 39 seconds left.
That set up Walls — who chews three pieces of gum each game, "minty, no fruity at all" — for the big defensive play at the end.
"I always chew game in class," Walls said. "It keeps my mind occupied or something. I have gum 24 hours a day."
Bucknell is now one game out of second place in the Patriot League with four league games to play.
"I'm obviously happy," Woodruff said. "The second half was very similar to the team I saw Saturday (in a win) up at Holy Cross. The first half was a totally different team. We're still working on the consistency piece of it."
BUCKNELL 56, LEHIGH 54
Lehigh (17-7, 9-4) 54
Emma Grothaus 8-17 0-2 18, Meghan O'Brien 1-5 0-0 3, Mackenzie Kramer 9-19 4-4 27, Clair Steele 0-2 0-0 0, Megan Walker 2-7 0-1 4, Kaylee Van Epps 0-0 0-0 0, Frannie Hottinger 0-3 0-0 0, Anna Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Jamie Behar 1-1 0-0 2, Maddie Albrecht 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Stemmer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 4-7 54.
Bucknell (18-7, 9-5) 56
Emma Shaffer 1-3 0-0 2, Cecelia Collins 2-10 2-2 6, Taylor O'Brien 11-23 5-5 27, Marly Walls 1-8 0-0 2, Julie Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0, Isabella King 1-3 0-0 2, Tai Johnson 1-2 0-2 3, Carly Krsul 5-9 4-6 14, Remi Sisselman 0-0 0-0 0, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 11-15 56.
Halftime: Lehigh 34-23. 3-point goals: Lehigh 8-25 (Kramer 5-12, Grothaus 2-4, O'Brien 1-3, Steele 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Stemmer 0-1, Walker 0-3); Bucknell 1-14 (Johnson 1-2, Walls 0-1, Kulesza 0-1, King 0-2, O'Brien 0-4, Collins 0-4). Rebounds: Lehigh 41 (Grothaus 15); Bucknell 34 (O'Brien 11). Assists: Lehigh 9 (Harvey 4); Bucknell 12 (Walls 5). Blocked shots: Lehigh 6 (Grothaus 3); Bucknell 4 (Krsul 2). Steals: Lehigh 4 (Walker 2); Bucknell 13 (Walls 4, O'Brien 4). Turnovers: Lehigh 20; Bucknell 7. Total fouls: Lehigh 13; Bucknell 7. Fouled out: Walker. A: 523.