The Associated Press
BETHLEHEM — The Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball games between Bucknell-Lafayette, scheduled for today and Sunday have been postponed due to health and safety precautions at Bucknell.
The Bucknell basketball teams have not played since Jan. 31, and are next scheduled to compete next Saturday. The men’s team is to host American, while the women will travel to Washington D.C.
The contests between the Bison and Leopards men’s and women’s teams will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the league office.
The women’s basketball games between Army and Navy scheduled for this weekend will be canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Army women’s basketball program’s Tier 1.
The two games between the Army and Navy women’s basketball teams, both slated to air on CBS Sports Network, will not be rescheduled.
The women’s basketball contest featuring American at Loyola Maryland on Sunday will be moved from 1 p.m. to noon, and now be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
Army’s women’s basketball games against Holy Cross on Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 28, have also been canceled.