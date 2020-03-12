LEWISBURG — Bucknell had the pieces to contend for a Patriot League women’s basketball championship before first-year coach Trevor Woodruff stepped foot on campus.
“You have to start with the fact that we have a talented group that understands what it takes to win,” Woodruff said. “Those things were in place long before I got here.”
The Bison graduated a talented senior class in 2019, but returned eight players that had seen significant action on Patriot League championship teams. Bucknell reached the NCAA Tournament in both 2019 and 2017.
“We couldn’t live in the past,” sophomore Taylor O’Brien said. “We had to keep moving forward, and win for this team this year.”
The Bison put together the most dominant regular season — at least in terms of wins — since the Patriot League went to an 18-game conference schedule. Bucknell went 16-2 in conference play, and won the league title by four games.
Now Bucknell is two wins away from returning to the NCAA Tournament. The Bison host Holy Cross in a semifinal tonight at 6 p.m.
“For the most part, it’s just about trying to stay healthy,” Woodruff said. “We need to keep everybody on the same page and keep the chemistry going. Everything feels really good right now. We’re in a good place. We just want to continue that.”
Bucknell (25-6) beat Holy Cross twice during the regular season, but the Crusaders are coming off a 52-33 win over Lafayette in the quarterfinals.
“We can’t let the pressure of the big games get to us,” O’Brien said. “It’s not easy to win a championship. You have to treat every game like it’s do-or-die, which it is.”
That attitude has propelled the Bison.
“The biggest thing is we come ready to play every game,” junior Tessa Brugler said. “We push each other every day in practice. ... We’re a team, but we’re also a family. These are my best friends.”