The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Bucknell football coach Dave Cecchini announced the signing of 10 players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
“This is an exciting day for myself and the entire coaching staff,” Cecchini said. “As this was our first full recruiting class, we were looking to add quality and depth to several positions. Today was a great first step towards accomplishing that goal.”
The players, who formalized their commitments in the early signing period, hail from eight states: Illinois, Ohio Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. Seven position groups are represented, including two each at quarterback, offensive line and defensive line.
Two of the signees, Mike Bright Jr. and Nick Semptimphelter, are the sons of Patriot League legends. Four others have family members who competed in collegiate athletics. Mike Bright Sr. scored 1,670 points as a Bison basketball player, and was inducted into the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005. Semptimphelter’s father was the starting quarterback at Lehigh the year Cecchini was an All-American wide receiver for the Mountain Hawks.
Cecchini and the Bison football staff will continue to add to the class of 2024 during the traditional signing period of February 5 through April 1.
The players include defensive back Sam Barus (Batavia, Ill.), quarterback Tyler Beverett (Scottsdale, Ariz.), defensive lineman Bright Jr. (Woodland Park, N.J.), defensive lineman Connor Carretta (Columbus, Ohio), linebacker/defensive back Blake Leake (Culpeper, Va.), running back Danny Meuser (Dallas, Pa.), offensive lineman Ethan Pitzel (Solon, Ohio), quarterback Semptimphelter (Franklin, Tenn.), wide receiver Christian Tait (Staten Island, N.Y.), and offensive lineman Jack Wall (Elmhurst, Ill.).