MANHEIM — Zach Hartman didn’t settle for a berth in the NCAA Wrestling Championships this year.
The Bucknell junior, who had twice previously qualified for college’s main event, became an EIWA champion for the first time Friday at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex.
Hartman was just the fourth Bison to claim an EIWA crown, and he was the second athlete in school history to earn the Coaches’ Trophy as the EIWA Championships’ Outstanding Wrestler.
Hartman, who went 3-0 to win the 165-pound title, was one of two Bison to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA championships, slated for March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Bucknell sophomore Darren Miller took third in the 133-pound weight class to punch his first-ever ticket to nationals.
Lehigh junior Jaret Lane, a Southern Columbia graduate, won his first career title and earned his first NCAA berth by outscoring his three opponents 24-1 to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Lehigh won its fourth-straight EIWA championship, totaling 158.5 points. Navy (129) and Army West Point (119.5) rounded out the top-three teams. The Bison finished sixth with 84.5 points.
Hartman, already a two-time EIWA runner-up, joined Andy Rendos (165 pounds, 2010), current Bison assistant coach Kevin LeValley (149, 2011) and Joe Stolfi (285, 2014) as Bucknell’s EIWA champions. He joined LeValley as the program’s second EIWA Coaches’ Trophy winner.
Hartman, who was ranked eighth in the most recent NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings, made a statement at EIWAs. In the opening round, he needed just 2:40 to pin Army’s Clayton Fielden. To earn his spot in the title bout, he downed Drexel’s Evan Barczak by a 5-2 decision, amassing 4:23 of riding time.
For the second-straight year, Hartman faced Navy’s Tanner Skidgel for the EIWA crown. In 2020, Skidgel successfully defended his EIWA title by edging Hartman, 4-2. This time, Hartman posted an emphatic 9-0 victor. After riding Skidgel out for the entire middle stanza, Hartman scored a reversal and six back points during the final frame.
Miller rebounded from being upset in the first round by Navy’s Jacob Allen, rattling off four straight victories to earn the EIWA’s final automatic bid at 133. Miller outscored his final four opponents by a 21-3 margin, blanking the final two.
Bucknell senior Matthew Kolonia (149) placed fifth at his third, and final, EIWA Championships. Bison junior Brandon Seidman (125), and sophomores Jaden Fisher (157) and Vincent Andreano (165) each took sixth. Freshman Kurt Phipps (141), sophomore Mason McCready (197), and freshman Dorian Crosby (285) each finished seventh.
Lane opened with a 13-1 major decision over Army’s Ryan Chauvin, then blanked Binghamton’s Micah Roes 6-0. In the 125-pound final, Lane beat Navy’s Logan Treaster 5-0 with a second-period reversal, a third-period takedown, and 2:17 of riding time.