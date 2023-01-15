WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bucknell won six of the final seven bouts, three by bonus points, to earn a 28-10 win over American at Bender Arena in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association on Sunday.
The Eagles (4-7 overall, 2-3 EIWA) led 6-3 after Lucas White won a decision at 174 pounds, but Bucknell then got back-to-back pins from Mike Bartush and Nolan Springer to to take 15-6 advantage. Freshman Riley Bower from Williamsport won his first match in a dual meet this season for the Bison (4-3, 3-0), picking up an overtime takedown at 157 pounds to start the meet.
Bucknell 285-pounder Dorian Crosby won a 4-0 decision to remain unbeaten in dual meets this season.
No. 22-ranked Kurt Phipps of Bucknell picked up his team-best 21st win of the season with a 5-3 win over 2022 NCAA qualifier Jack Maida.
Riley's twin — Braden — wrapped the meet with a major decision win at 149 pounds.
Bucknell 28, American 10
157: Riley Bower (B) dec. Patrick Ryan, 3-1 (SV-1); 165: Caleb Campos (A) dec. Chase Barlow, 5-3; 174: Lucas White (A) dec. Sam Barnes, 5-2; 184: Mikey Bartush (B) pinned Carsten Rawls, 3:29; 197: Nolan Springer (B) pinned Connor Bourne, 5:51; 285: Dorian Crosby (B) dec. Will Jarrell, 4-0; 125: Maximillian Leete (A) maj. dec. Grayson McLellan, 12-5; 133: Kurt Phipps (B) dec. Jack Maida, 5-3; 141: Dylan Chappell (B) dec. Elijah White, 5-2; 149: Braden Bower (B) maj. dec. Antonio Segura, 17-4.