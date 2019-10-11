Bucknell did plenty of things well last Saturday in its Patriot League opener.
However, the Bison didn’t execute well enough for the full game in a 21-14 loss to Holy Cross.
“There were a lot of good things in all three phases,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “Unfortunately, most of that was early. While all three phases stepped up and made big plays, at times — particularly in the second half — we had breakdowns. In a close game like that, that cost us.”
Bucknell (0-6, 0-1 PL) led 14-0 before dropping its school-record 11th straight loss dating back to last season.
“I think it comes down to the critical plays,” Cecchini said. “You’re driving on offense and you have a fumble, or you miss a field goal or it gets blocked, penalties on offense, the defense trying to get the ball back so we have one more drive and we jump offsides on fourth-and-2, these are things that had less to do with Holy Cross’ execution and more to do with our ineptitude. Those are very fixable mistakes that we made due to lack of focus or lack of experience or a little bit of both.”
The Bison hit the road this look, looking for consistency as they continue Patriot League play. Bucknell plays at Colgate at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“The biggest emphasis is playing four quarters,” Cecchini said. “We’ve shown more and more consistency, but we’ve got to do it for four quarters. I think we’re doing a better job right now of handling when adversity strikes. We have to get a little better at how we handle ourselves when success strikes.”
Sophomore wide receiver Brandon Sanders said the Bison feel they are close to a breakthrough.
“We have confidence that we can move the ball as an offense,” Sanders said. “We can play good defense. Now we just need to put it together. If we all go out there and play 60 minutes of complete football, we have the confidence that we’ll be in the position we need to be at the end of the game.”
Sanders set a school record against Holy Cross with 14 receptions.
“We had a good gameplan that allowed me to be in the right position to catch the ball,” Sanders said. “That’s my job. I was able to do my job, so I feel successful. The quarterback got me the ball. The offensive line was able to protect. The other receivers helped get me open.”
The Bison are looking to avoid starting the season 0-6 for the third time in program history. Losing can be difficult, but Cecchini said he didn’t want his players to be discouraged.
“I hope it’s less discouragement and more frustration,” Cecchini said. “They’re right to be frustrated. We’re frustrated as coaches. We have a team that’s capable of winning football games. We know we had a lot of opportunities to win the one on Saturday, and we didn’t. I want them to be hungry. Frustration is OK.”
Sanders said he didn’t think the team was discouraged.
“Clearly, we’re not where we set our goal to be at the beginning of the season,” Sanders said. “The season’s not over yet. We still have a great shot to win the Patriot League if we win out. We’re just focused on doing our jobs. We’re in the position we’re in, but we’re able to change the narrative.
“We just need to keep chugging along, and hopefully we’ll get to where we want to be.”
Colgate, which was predicted to finish atop the Patriot League in the preseason, is also winless.
“They’ve had a lot of injuries,” Cecchini said. “They’ve seen a bit of what we’ve seen. Particularly offensively, they’ve had a lack of consistency due to not having enough healthy bodies.”
The Raiders (0-6, 0-1) are coming off a 21-14 home loss to Lehigh.
“They’re still very talented,” Cecchini said. “It’s a good football program. It’s a great defense. They were tackled on the 1-yard line on the very last play of the game. Had they scored it would have gone to overtime, or they would have gone for two and possibly won the football game. As close as our game was against Holy Cross, theirs was even closer against Lehigh. They’re 0-1 in the league. We’re 0-1 in the league. Both teams are kind of fighting for their lives here with their backs against the wall.”