Last week, Bucknell checked a big goal off its list for the season — clinching a spot in the first Patriot League football championship game.
Now, the Bison are focused on completing an unbeaten regular season. Bucknell hosts Fordham on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“Every time we have the opportunity to play — especially in a season like this with all of the uncertainty — it means everything,” Bucknell senior safety Brandon Benson said. “We want to go out, win and stay undefeated.”
The Rams (1-1) will present a challenge for the Bison (2-0).
“Fordham is one of the more talented offenses we’ve seen,” Benson said. “It will be a good test for our defense.”
The Rams are coming off a dominant 40-8 win against Colgate.
“Their team speed” is what sticks out, Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said of Fordham. “They’re very fast, very athletic. They have tremendous talent at the skill positions. They do a great job of playing team defense.”
Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat was selected as the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and directs an offense that is averaging 357 passing yards per game.
“Fordham likes to throw,” Benson said. “They run a hurry-up, and spread it out to their guys.”
Fordham closed the 2019 season with a 31-14 victory over Bucknell, which was the last game either team would play for nearly 500 days before both took the field two weeks ago.
“Like us, Fordham returns a lot of players from 2019,” Cecchini said. “We played them in our last game of 2019, so we saw them up close. In 2019, they were better than their record. They dominated a lot of their opponents statistically, but shot themselves in the foot.
“They are a very, very good football team. It will be a challenge.”
While the Rams average 32 points per game, Bucknell’s defense has allowed only 13 points in two games.
“It really starts from our gameplan each week,” Benson said. “We’re very well-prepared, and we go out there and execute.
“We have a lot of seniors, a lot of leaders, a lot of guys who make plays.”
The Bison topped Lehigh 6-0 last week to clinch the Patriot League South Division title.
“You’ve got to start with the defensive performance,” Cecchini said of the win. “It was another absolutely tremendous job in rising to the occasion. They played four great quarters, and a majority of the credit goes to them.”
Cecchini added that his offense played a complementary role in the win.
“The offense did some nice things,” Cecchini said. “We didn’t score as many points as we wanted, but for the second game in a row we didn’t have any turnovers. We had some great time-consuming drives that really shortened the game. In a low-scoring game, winning the time of possession, and field position battles are really important.”
Bucknell received the second-half kickoff and marched down the field on a drive that took nine minutes and ended with a field goal.
“Lehigh only ran 18 snaps in the whole second half,” Cecchini said. “Lehigh’s offense typically does that in each quarter.”
Now the Bison are one win away from an undefeated regular season, and hosting the Patriot League championship game. Bucknell’s opponent next week will be Holy Cross.
“It’s not like we’re playing for nothing,” Cecchini said. “But even if we were, our players don’t care. They want to win.”