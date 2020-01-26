BALTIMORE — A slow start and poor shooting were too much to overcome on the road as Bucknell lost its first Patriot League women’s basketball game of the season Saturday.
Loyola (Md.) defeated the Bison 60-50 behind 16 points from Alexis Gray and a double-double from Stephanie Karcz (12 points, 11 rebounds).
The Bison (14-5, 7-1 Patriot League) fell behind 21-10 after the first quarter, and shot only 35.4% from the field.
The Greyhounds (5-14, 2-6) outscored Bucknell 24-10 in the paint, and posted a 32-23 advantage on the glass. The Greyhounds made 50 percent (7-of-14) of their attempts from beyond the arc, and shot 41.3% from the floor.
Bucknell found most of its success from 3-point range, where it finished 12-for-29 (41.4%). The 12 3-pointers were the most the Bison have made in a game this season. Ellie Mack was 6-of-10 from behind the arc, and finished with a game-high 22 points.
Early turnovers by the Bison contributed to the first-quarter deficit. Loyola scored nine points off five Bucknell turnovers in the initial 10 minutes. The Greyhounds also shot 50 percent in the first, and sank 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc. The 11-point lead after the first quarter was the largest of the game.
Bucknell shot only 3-of-13 in the second quarter but all three makes came from beyond the arc, and the Bison limited the Greyhounds to 2-of-9 shooting.
Bucknell had its best quarter in the third after shooting 50 percent and sinking five 3-pointers, and the Bison entered the final quarter trailing by five.
After the Greyhounds grabbed the first bucket in the fourth, Bucknell went on a 7-0 run to pull within three. It was as close as Bucknell got, as the Greyhounds sank enough free throws down the stretch to prevent the comeback.
Taylor O’Brien contributed 10 points with a pair of threes, and Abby Kapp scored nine while going 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Tessa Brugler matched Mack with eight boards, three of which were on the offensive end.
Neither team scored any bench points in the contest.
Bucknell returns to action on Wednesday when the Bison host Army.
Loyola (Md.) 60, Bucknell 50
Bucknell (14-5, 7-1) 50
Ellie Mack 8-18 0-0 22, Taylor O’Brien 3-8 2-2 10, Abby Kapp 3-12 0-0 9, Tessa Brugler 2-6 2-2 6, Ally Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Autumn Ceppi 0-0 0-0 0, Carly Krsul 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 4-4 50.
Loyola (5-14, 2-6) 60
Alexis Gray 3-5 7-8 16, Stephanie Karcz 6-15 0-0 12, Laryn Edwards 2-5 6-6 11, Hannah Niles 4-9 2-2 11, Delaney Connolly 4-6 0-0 10, Emily McAteer 0-4 0-0 0, Bri Rozzi 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Ava Therien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 15-16 60.
Halftime: Loyola, 27-19. 3-point goals: Bucknell 12-29 (Mack 6-10, Kapp 3-12, O’Brien 2-4, A. Johnson 1-2, T. Johnson 0-1); Loyola 7-14 (Gray 3-4, Connolly 2-2, Edwards 1-1, Niles 1-3, Karcz 0-2, McAteer 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 23 (Mack 8, Brugler 8); Loyola 32 (Karcz 11). Assists: Bucknell 12 (A. Johnson 4); Loyola 10 (Karcz 4). Steals: Bucknell 3 (three tied at 1); Loyola 7 (Gray 3, Karcz 3). Blocked shots: Bucknell 3 (three tied at 1); Loyola 0. Turnovers: Bucknell 12; Loyola 12. Total fouls: Bucknell 15; Loyola 10. Fouled out: A. Johnson. A: 583.